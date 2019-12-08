Joe Burrow Doesn't Care Who LSU Plays in CFP: 'We'll Play Anybody, Anywhere'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff committee will determine the final rankings and matchups for the national semifinals Sunday, but LSU doesn't seem to care where it lands.

"We'll play anybody, anywhere," quarterback Joe Burrow said after his team's 37-10 win over Georgia, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN. "I said in the postgame, you can take us to Canada, and we'll play on a gravel lot."

His head coach has also shared a similar sentiment.

"I've told the team it doesn't matter," Ed Orgeron said about the team's ranking. "It don't matter where they rank us, where they tell us to go. We've got to win the next game. That's all that matters."

LSU certainly has a good claim for the No. 1 spot with impressive wins over Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Florida. However, so does Ohio State, a team that has been dominant on both sides of the ball with two wins over Wisconsin as well as victories over Penn State and Michigan. Clemson also can't be counted out as the defending champion with plenty of blowout wins in the ACC.

Whichever team lands the No. 1 seed would get to avoid the other two in the semifinals, presumably getting an easier path to the national championship.

Still, the Tigers remain confident about their chances to win a title regardless of who they face in the next game.

They have a quarterback who has thrown 48 touchdown passes this season and is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, leading one of the top offenses in football. The unit hasn't been stopped yet this year, and any team in the playoff will have a tough time even slowing it down.

With plenty of confidence throughout the roster and coaching staff, LSU will be a tough team to beat going forward.