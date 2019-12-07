LSU HC Ed Orgeron Says Joe Burrow Should Win Heisman Trophy After SEC Title Game

John Bazemore/Associated Press

LSU coach Ed Orgeron believes Joe Burrow is the clear top option to win the Heisman Trophy.

"In my opinion, he should win it," Orgeron said after Saturday's win over Georgia, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN. "In my opinion, he's going to win it. The best thing about Joe is he's a team player. All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list. That's what makes him such a great team player."

Burrow totaled 349 passing yards and four touchdowns, plus 41 rushing yards, in the SEC Championship Game victory.

Georgia entered the day with the No. 3 defense in college football, allowing just 10.4 points per game, but the Tigers torched the unit.

The performance gave Burrow 48 touchdown passes on the year and 4,715 passing yards, plus 289 rushing yards and three more scores. He put up those numbers against some of the best defenses in the country, earning wins over four of the top 12 teams in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Perhaps most impressively, he was as consistent as any top player in recent history with at least three touchdown passes in 11 of 13 games. Per ESPN, his worst game by QBR (76.6) came against Utah State when he had five touchdown passes and one interception in a 42-6 win Oct. 5. He completed 27 of 38 passes, or 71.1 percent, his lowest mark this season.

He has been a Heisman favorite for much of the season and never gave any reason to doubt him.

This performance was especially impressive for a player who was a relative unknown going into the year. The Ohio State transfer came to LSU last season and performed well but still had only 16 touchdowns in 13 games.

He has taken his game to another level in 2019, and Orgeron—as well as nearly everyone else—believes he should end up with the Heisman Trophy.