Knicks Rumors: MSG Execs 'Obsessed' and 'Enamored' with Raptors' Masai Ujiri

With the future of New York Knicks' leadership in flux, key ownership figures have been "obsessed" with and "enamored" by Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale on Friday, putting pressure on team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. If the duo is let go, those in the Madison Square Garden Company would apparently target Ujiri to take control of the organization.

Of course, Begley reported it would take "significant money and full autonomy" to lure the Raptors executive to New York.

