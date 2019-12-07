Knicks Rumors: MSG Execs 'Obsessed' and 'Enamored' with Raptors' Masai Ujiri

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: President Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets during the 2019 Summer League at the Cox Pavilion on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With the future of New York Knicks' leadership in flux, key ownership figures have been "obsessed" with and "enamored" by Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale on Friday, putting pressure on team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. If the duo is let go, those in the Madison Square Garden Company would apparently target Ujiri to take control of the organization.

Of course, Begley reported it would take "significant money and full autonomy" to lure the Raptors executive to New York.

                   

