B/R's 2019 College Football All-American Teams

0 of 8

Leon Halip/Getty Images

After a dominant season, Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young is among the 28 players named to Bleacher Report's 2019 All-American team.

Young helped the Buckeyes win a third straight Big Ten crown and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. The season-ending championship tournament will also shine the spotlight on several more All-Americans, including a trio of stars from LSU.

The headliner of the Tigers' group is quarterback Joe Burrow, who like Young was a unanimous choice on B/R's team.

Bleacher Report's college football staff—David Kenyon, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard—each submitted a ballot.

Given the variance of personnel deployment, the All-American teams allow for some flexibility. For example, we included six skill-position players around a quarterback, as well as four defensive linemen and four linebackers.