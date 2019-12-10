B/R's 2019 College Football All-American Teams

B/R's 2019 College Football All-American TeamsDecember 10, 2019
After a dominant season, Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young is among the 28 players named to Bleacher Report's 2019 All-American team.
Young helped the Buckeyes win a third straight Big Ten crown and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. The season-ending championship tournament will also shine the spotlight on several more All-Americans, including a trio of stars from LSU.
The headliner of the Tigers' group is quarterback Joe Burrow, who like Young was a unanimous choice on B/R's team.
Bleacher Report's college football staff—David Kenyon, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard—each submitted a ballot.
Given the variance of personnel deployment, the All-American teams allow for some flexibility. For example, we included six skill-position players around a quarterback, as well as four defensive linemen and four linebackers.
Quarterback
Never a doubt, right?
Joe Burrow, the clear Heisman Trophy favorite, capped an SEC-winning run with yet another 300-yard effort in a 37-10 win over Georgia. He's posted 11 of those 300-yard performances, racking up 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns to six interceptions as a passer.
The senior has also showed off his creativity and toughness as a runner, adding 289 yards and three scores on the ground. Burrow's elusiveness has helped the Tigers navigate a handful of talented defenses and earn a 13-0 record so far.
Along the way, Burrow has risen from an NFL draft afterthought to the potential No. 1 overall pick. He'll receive that hefty professional check soon, but the College Football Playoff first awaits.
LSU will take on Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.
Running Backs
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Throw out an eight-carry day against an FCS opponent, and Chuba Hubbard rushed for at least 100 yards in every game this season. The sophomore crested the 200-yard barrier four times, including a 296-yard effort opposite Kansas State.
Hubbard enters the postseason with a nation-leading 1,936 rushing yards as well as 21 touchdowns. At every 10-yard interval 20 or higher, no player has recorded more explosive runs than him.
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
The first FBS running back to amass 6,000 rushing yards over three seasons, Jonathan Taylor is again an easy All-American choice.
Wisconsin's star has 1,909 yards and 21 scores on the ground. He provided 24 catches for 209 yards and five touchdowns too. He'll have a final chance to pad those numbers as he expects to play in the Rose Bowl, per Evan Flood of 247Sports.
Wide Receivers and Tight End
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
A new member of the 3,000-yard club, CeeDee Lamb has 58 catches for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. His average of 20.8 yards per catch is the best nationally among players with at least three receptions per game. Lamb was a unanimous pick by B/R's voters.
WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
Given his top-100 recruiting billing, Ja'Marr Chase always had talent. As a freshman, though, he managed 23 receptions for 313 yards. Moving from a high-potential player to a productive one is difficult, but Chase did that in 2019. He's grabbed an FBS-best 18 touchdowns with 73 catches for 1,498 yards. Chase also secured unanimous honors on our All-American team.
WR: Omar Bayless, Arkansas State
Plenty of wideouts have a good argument for this spot, including Alabama's DeVonta Smith and UCF's Gabriel Davis. Two of B/R's voters gave the nod to Omar Bayless for his undeniable production. The redshirt senior has collected 84 passes for 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns.
TE: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
Though Florida Atlantic's 1,000-yard weapon, Harrison Bryant, gets a nod, our choice is Brycen Hopkins. The NFL-bound target reeled in 61 catches for 830 yards and seven touchdowns despite Purdue's shuffling through three quarterbacks in 2019.
Offensive Linemen
OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon
There is a reasonable argument that Penei Sewell the most dominant player in the country. Protecting the blind side of prized quarterback Justin Herbert, Sewell had surrendered only six pressures and hadn't given up a sack entering the Pac-12 Championship Game, according to Pro Football Focus.
OG: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
Justin Fields' arrival is the primary reason for Ohio State's offensive surge, but Wyatt Davis' improvement was a major boost. After a relatively uninspiring 2018, he became a physical force and helped the Buckeyes run effectively between the tackles again.
C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
A bit of a surprise returnee in 2019, Tyler Biadasz could've declared for the NFL draft after last season. Fortunately, the mauler in the middle of Wisconsin's offense didn't cost himself any money. Biadasz consistently thrived as a run-blocker, as you'd expect from a Badgers lineman.
OG: Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette
Kevin Dotson, the second Sun Belt player on B/R's team, was an overwhelming presence for a terrific Louisiana-Lafayette rushing game. The Ragin' Cajuns ranked second nationally at 6.4 yards per carry, and Dotson regularly cleared the path for Elijah Mitchell, Raymond Calais and Trey Ragas—who each rushed for at least 796 yards and six touchdowns.
OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Perhaps the most recognizable name on Georgia's offensive front, Andrew Thomas is likely headed for the NFL after a brilliant junior year. Entering the SEC Championship Game, he'd allowed just seven pressures and one sack, per PFF.
Defensive Linemen
DE: Chase Young, Ohio State
Despite missing two games because of a suspension, Chase Young still registered an FBS-leading 16.5 sacks among 21 tackles for loss. He also forced six fumbles, which ranked second nationally. Young will likely finish in the top five of Heisman voting.
DT: Derrick Brown, Auburn
Tackle numbers usually aren't enough to explain a defensive lineman's impact, especially one who plays on the interior. Derrick Brown is an exception. The senior collected 50 stops with 12.5 for loss and four sacks, also forcing two fumbles and recovering two fumbles. Brown was the cornerstone of a run defense that allowed just 3.4 yards per play.
DL: James Lynch, Baylor
Though listed as a defensive tackle, James Lynch played on the outside of Baylor's three-man front. Regardless of the positional technique, he constantly disrupted plays for the breakout Bears. He collected 18.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, adding five pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
DE: Bradlee Anae, Utah
Utah boasted one of the nation's most efficient offenses, but a defense that surrendered more than 17 points in just three games carried the Utes. Bradlee Anae played a pivotal role with 12.5 sacks, leading Utah in that category for the third straight year.
Linebackers
OLB: Curtis Weaver, Boise State
Fittingly, he plays "Stud" linebacker for the Mountain West champions. Curtis Weaver recorded 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks among his 50 tackles. He broke the conference's sack record in early October and enters bowl season with 34 for his career.
ILB: Micah Parsons, Penn State
Recruited as an edge-rushing terror, Micah Parsons made a brilliant transition to linebacker. He gathered 95 tackles while providing 11 stops for loss and three sacks, chipping in three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
ILB: Evan Weaver, Cal
If the Golden Bears had any semblance of a threatening offense, they could've competed for the Pac-12 crown. Yes, seriously. Cal allowed just 22.1 points per game, and Evan Weaver played the most active role. Heading into bowl season, the senior leads the FBS with 173 tackles—26 more than anyone else—and has 11 takedowns in the backfield.
OLB: Zack Baun, Wisconsin
The edge-rushing senior was a nightmare to defend. Zack Baun registered 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, earning at least a share of a tackle for loss in 12 of Wisconsin's 13 games. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Cornerbacks
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
If you watched the SEC Championship Game, Derek Stingley Jr. showed exactly why he was a unanimous B/R All-American. The true freshman picked off two passes and broke up another, increasing his season totals to six and 15, respectively. His 21 passes defended are tied for second nationally.
S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
From one unanimous pick to another, Antoine Winfield Jr. helped Minnesota become a borderline College Football Playoff contender in 2019. The sophomore paced the Gophers with 83 tackles while intercepting seven passes, the fourth-most nationally. He recorded two of them during a marquee win over Penn State.
S: Patrick Nelson, SMU
No defensive back more was effective at bringing pressure than Patrick Nelson, who amassed 17 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He ranked tied for 16th and 10th in the nation in those categories. Nelson totaled 78 stops and grabbed an interception too.
CB: Luq Barcoo, San Diego State
Similar to Evan Weaver and Cal, Luq Barcoo and San Diego State could have gotten more hype if the offense had done something. The Aztecs gave up 12.8 points per game but scored just 19.0. Still, we didn't overlook ballhawk Barcoo, who grabbed eight interceptions, tied for second nationally. He also broke up 16 passes and made 51 tackles.
Specialists and Returners
K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
Though his season ended unspectacularly against LSU, Rodrigo Blankenship merited the place because of his long-range accuracy. He connected on 8-of-11 kicks from 40-49 yards and 3-of-5 attempts from 50 yards or beyond. Blankenship went 25-of-31 overall on field goals and hit all 44 of his extra points.
P: Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
Syracuse fell dramatically short of expectations, tumbling from a Top 25 preseason ranking to a 5-7 record and missing a bowl. At least the punter was elite? Sterling Hofrichter ranked 27th nationally at 43.9 yards per punt, but he downed 29 kicks inside the 20 while hitting only two touchbacks. Largely thanks to Hofrichter, the Orange allowed a total of 17 punt-return yards all season.
KR: Joe Reed, Virginia
Joe Reed grabbed a team-high 70 catches, but his 34.7-yard average on kick returns led all qualifying players. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and two more for 50-plus yards. Reed is one of 20 FBS players since 1976 to have five career kick-return scores.
PR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Highlighted by his 77-yard touchdown against LSU, Jaylen Waddle made a consistent impact in the return game for Alabama. The speedster notched an FBS-best 24.95 yards per return, the highest average among qualifying players at least in this decade.