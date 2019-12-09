College Football Coaches Who Removed Themselves from the Hot Seat in 2019

0 of 8

Last December, we authored a list of 13 coaches who would start the 2019 season on the hot seat. Six of those coaches are gone.

Another few of them did enough to keep their jobs this season, but they still get scorched seats when they sit down. But who did enough to remove themselves from the hot seat?

Some of the guys on last year's list made this one. Others would have been in danger right now with bad seasons that never transpired. Still others got off to rough starts only to rally.

Firing coaches is part of college football, and unless your team is involved, everybody loves the "silly season" of coaching searches, wild internet rumors and ultimate hires. The coaches on this list survived those shenanigans for now and appear safe for another season.

In other words, somebody like USC's Clay Helton or San Jose State's Brent Brennan still has a job, but they haven't done enough to remove themselves from the hot seat.

Let's take a look at some who have and another one who has parlayed his rebound season perhaps into another job.