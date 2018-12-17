Coaches Who Will Start the 2019 College Football Season on the Hot Seat

0 of 13

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

College football coaches may not be completely out of the woods just yet, but we've reached the safe-house portion of the year.

Those who are going to get fired already have been, and though there's normally some drama that happens in late December or early January, the "silly season" has come and gone, at least as far as head coaches go.

So, there are several survivors who still have to ramp things up in order to still be employed next year.

For some, like USC's Clay Helton, that meant a virtual vote of confidence from the athletic director and making housecleaning moves such as firing offensive coordinator Tee Martin and making a splash hire of former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury to replace him.

For others like Auburn's Gus Malzahn and Rutgers' Chris Ash, it's a matter of whether or not the university wants to shoulder the big buyout or balance the hope that things will improve.

Then there are small-market coaches at San Jose State, Connecticut and New Mexico State who have to determine if losing year in and year out is OK with them.

It only takes one season to turn things around, but several coaches need great offseasons and for big things to happen in 2019.

From blue bloods to Group of Five afterthoughts, these are the college coaches in need of significant turnarounds to keep their jobs.