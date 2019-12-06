Report: Lane Kiffin 'On the Verge' of Agreeing to Contract as New Ole Miss HC

Jim Rassol/Associated Press

Lane Kiffin, who was formerly the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, is reportedly nearing a return to the SEC.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, Ole Miss is "on the verge" of finalizing a deal with the Florida Atlantic head coach.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic added that he has "emerged as the top target."

This comes after the Florida Atlantic coach was seen as a candidate for multiple SEC spots. Spencer Elliott of The Tennessean (h/t USA Today) noted he was "connected" to Arkansas after the Razorbacks fired Chad Morris following a 4-18 tenure and Ole Miss after the Rebels fired Matt Luke following a 15-21 tenure.

Kiffin signed a 10-year contract extension with Florida Atlantic in 2017 that lasted through the 2027 season, but Ole Miss represents an opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in college football.

The 44-year-old has become one of the biggest names in the sport after an unusual coaching career.

His first head-coaching position came with the Oakland Raiders when he was just 31 years old, but he was fired after less than two seasons and a 5-15 record. From there, he took the Tennessee job but bolted after just one year and a 7-6 record.

Kiffin's willingness to leave the Volunteers for USC so quickly into his time there drew the ire of proud Tennessee fans to the point there were public demonstrations against him on campus.

He lasted less than four seasons with the Trojans before he was famously fired on an airport tarmac. It wasn't his last strange exit, as his time as Alabama's offensive coordinator under Nick Saban—where he went after USC—ended when the head coach replaced him with Steve Sarkisian going into the national championship game.

The lightning rod coach has been with Florida Atlantic since and led the Owls to an 11-3 record and Boca Raton Bowl win in 2017 and a 9-3 record and Conference USA championship game appearance in 2019.

The Rebels now have a high-profile coach who will ideally attract talented recruits and the wins that come with them in addition to headlines.

Ole Miss is always facing an uphill battle in a loaded SEC West that includes Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and archrival Mississippi State, but Kiffin is accustomed to competing in the division from his time with the Crimson Tide and has been under the spotlight much of his career.

The program hasn't been to a bowl game since the 2015 campaign and is starving for the turnaround Kiffin could bring.