Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I Never Said I Was Not Happy in Cleveland'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to make one thing clear.

He's not unhappy in Cleveland and just wants better results for his 5-7 football team. He took to Twitter to let everyone know:

Beckham's tweet comes after Jake Trotter of ESPN shared the receiver discussing his future with reporters and saying, "I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. … Whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at now. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else."

Frustration in Cleveland would be understandable.

After all, the Browns entered the season with elevated expectations after adding Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, to an offense already featuring Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb. That Cleveland finished the 2018 campaign with momentum only fueled the Super Bowl hopes.

Instead, the Browns are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in and made the most headlines this year for Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension after he hit Mason Rudolph with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's own helmet.

Beckham has been solid with 57 catches for 805 yards and two touchdowns, but that production is a far cry from his three straight campaigns with more than 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns from 2014 through 2016 when he was on the New York Giants.

However, Nick Shook of NFL.com pointed out "anyone watching Thursday's press conference could see" he is happy in Cleveland and getting along well with his teammates.

He is also already looking ahead to next year.

"For me, personally, this offseason, it's about work and getting to the very best of my abilities, no matter what," Beckham said, per Shook. "I tell you all the time, 2020's going to be my year. I'm not really worried so much about what's going to happen in the future, but my mindset for next year is no matter what is going on, nothing is going to be in my way."