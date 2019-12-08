Pros and Cons of John Morrison Joining WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

After an eight-year absence, John Morrison has officially returned to WWE. As of now, however, it is not yet known what brand he'll be appearing on going forward.

While a surprise return on Raw or in the Royal Rumble would have made for a cool moment, it's hard to blame WWE for wanting to capitalize on all the buzz surrounding The Shaman of Sexy at the moment. He departed IMPACT Wrestling over the summer following a successful stint there and stayed silent on his future plans.

Morrison would have fared well for himself wherever he wound up, but it is exciting for fans of his to see him back home in WWE after so long. Considering he didn't leave the promotion on the highest of notes, this return run will allow him to show the world how far he's come since then.

The former Intercontinental champion was always close to reaching that next level but fell short whenever it mattered most. During his time away from the WWE bubble, he became the complete package as a performer by honing all areas of his skill set and battling the best that IMPACT, Lucha Underground and AAA had to offer.

WWE has changed drastically over the last eight years and the possibilities are endless for what he can do now that he's back. Raw, SmackDown and NXT are all fine landing spot for him, but for every pro, there is a con, and these are the best and worst of every situation he'd be presented with on each of those brands.