Bowl Games Schedule 2019-20: TV, Live-Stream Info and Matchup Predictions

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

There are a lot of bowl games at the end of college football season. To be exact, there are 40, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which follows two semifinal matchups.

That means there are 78 teams that will have the opportunity to take the field one more time after conference championship weekend, and potentially twice if they win a CFP semifinal bowl.

It's a lot to keep track of, but luckily, the games are scheduled far in advance. So, college football fans can already start to prepare to make plans for the biggest contests of the season.

Here's a look at the full bowl schedule for this season, followed by matchup predictions for each of the New Year's Six games, including both College Football Playoff semifinals.

2019-20 Bowl Schedule

All Times ET.

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl (noon, ABC)

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Boca Raton Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC)

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl (noon, ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl (3:20 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Bowl (6:45 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1)

Cheez-It Bowl (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl (noon, ABC)

Cotton Bowl (noon, ESPN)

College Football Playoff semifinal: Fiesta Bowl (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

College Football Playoff semifinal: Peach Bowl (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

Music City Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Redbox Bowl (4 p.m., Fox)

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl (noon, ESPN)

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS)

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN)

Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Alamo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC)

Outback Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN)

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN)

Gator Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6

Alabama Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship Game (8 p.m., ESPN)

Games on ABC and ESPN can be live-streamed on WatchESPN or ESPN app, games on Fox can be live-streamed on Fox Sports App or Fox Sports Go, games on CBS can be live-streamed on CBS Sports app.

New Year's Six Matchup Predictions

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Clemson

Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Penn State

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor

Orange Bowl: Virginia vs. Florida

Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Alabama

Ohio State, LSU and Clemson will secure the top three seeds in this season's Playoff when each wins its respective conference championship game this Saturday.

The Buckeyes will take down Wisconsin, which they already beat earlier in the season, in the Big Ten Championship Game. On Oct. 26, they cruised to a 38-7 home win over the Badgers. Now, they'll beat them again in impressive fashion to secure the top seed in the CFP.

LSU has faced plenty of tough opponents already this season, and it will add to its impressive resume with a win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Tigers beat Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Texas during the regular season.

Clemson hasn't had a challenging regular-season schedule, and it will have the easiest conference championship game of the top three teams. The Tigers will take down Virginia to win the ACC title. However, as the conference's second-best team, the Cavaliers will go on to be the ACC representative in the Orange Bowl.

With Georgia losing in the SEC title game, it will fall from Playoff consideration. However, the Bulldogs will still make the Sugar Bowl as the conference's second-best team.

Meanwhile, Oregon will beat Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game and Oklahoma will defeat Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game, sending the Sooners to the College Football Playoff and the Ducks to the Rose Bowl.

Memphis will beat Cincinnati for the second time in eight days to win the AAC championship and become the Group of Five team that earns the bid for the Cotton Bowl. However, it will face its toughest opponent yet in that game, as Alabama will still make a New Year's Six appearance by receiving a bid for that contest.