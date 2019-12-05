Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Talks Playing vs. Raptors, Receiving Championship Ring

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) during an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard is staying on-brand when it comes to his first game north of the border against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 11. 

"I'll be thinking about just playing against the team and wanting to win the game, for the most part," the Los Angeles Clippers star said of the matchup, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "Just really getting my ring that night. ... We're there for one reason: to play the Raptors and try to win the game."

         

