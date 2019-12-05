Lakers' Frank Vogel Jokes About Dwight Howard Making a 3: 'Don't Do It Again'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 5, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers head Coach Frank Vogel speaks during the NBA basketball team's media day in El Segundo, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel exercised caution when celebrating Dwight Howard's made three Wednesday night in the team's 121-96 win over the Utah Jazz

"It's like the scene from Major League where Willie Mays Hayes catches it over his shoulder and the manager says, 'Great catch. Don't ever do it again,'" Vogel said after the game. "One of those situations. We'll take the three points for sure."

Howard hit the corner three-pointer with 6:25 remaining in regulation and gave the Lakers a 108-84 lead.

With the bucket, the 33-year-old center is 1-of-2 from three-point land this season. Howard is 7-of-65 from three since entering the NBA in 2004. The Lakers as a whole aren't relying on the long ball through the first 22 games. L.A. ranks 22nd in three-pointers made per game (10.7) and 25th in three-point attempts (29.7). 

The Lakers signed Howard for depth at center after DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL in August. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has appeared in all 22 games but started none. He's averaging seven points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. 

Each Laker has settled into his role nicely in the early going as the team leads the Western Conference at 19-3.

