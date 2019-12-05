AEW Dynamite Bounces Back to Beat WWE NXT in Ratings After 2-Week Losing Streak

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After two consecutive losses, AEW Dynamite bounced back with a slim win over WWE NXT this week in the Wednesday night war by an 851,000-845,000 viewership margin, according to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez.

After finally surpassing AEW in viewership for the first time two weeks ago, NXT had 810,000 viewers last week to AEW's 663,000.

On Wednesday's episode of NXT, the groundwork was laid for two huge matches on the Dec. 18 edition of the show. One of those matches will be an NXT Women's Championship match between titleholder Shayna Baszler and challenger Rhea Ripley, who mixed it up again Wednesday.

The main event of NXT saw Keith Lee pin NXT champion Adam Cole in a six-man tag pitting Lee, Tommaso Ciampa and Dominik Dijakovic against Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly.

NXT general manager William Regal announced that Lee, Ciampa and Finn Balor will meet in a Triple Threat next week with the winner going on to challenge Cole for the title the following week.

This week's NXT also saw Killian Dain beat Pete Dunne, Kushida beat Cameron Grimes in his return to action and Matt Riddle beat Kassius Ohno. Mia Yim returned as well to brawl with Dakota Kai after an attack from Kai kept her from competing at WarGames.

On Dynamite, Jon Moxley beat Joey Janela in the main event, which led to AEW World champion Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle staring him down from the crowd in what was essentially a reverse of last week.

Jericho and the Inner Circle also got into a tussle with Jurassic Express, which set the stage for a match between Jericho and Jungle Boy in two weeks.

Additionally, Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks beat Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz in a six-man tag, Fenix beat Trent, Pentagon beat Christopher Daniels and Kris Statlander beat Hikaru Shida, after which Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong attempted to recruit Statlander into the Nightmare Collective.

In addition to Lee vs. Ciampa vs. Balor, next week's NXT will feature Kai vs. Yim and Lio Rush defending the Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza.

On AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks will face Santana and Ortiz in a street fight and Cody will team with QT Marshall against The Butcher and The Blade.

