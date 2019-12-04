Report: Rockets Likely to File Grievance over James Harden Missed Dunk

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets will likely file an official protest with the NBA about their 135-133 double-overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The Rockets were up 102-89 in the fourth quarter when a dunk by James Harden went through the net and rolled back off the rim, initially giving the impression he had missed. The officials didn't count the basket.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

According to MacMahon, the Rockets were hopeful the NBA would have made an official ruling without a protest but that the protest would force the league's hand. Houston is aiming to either be awarded a win or have the game restart with 7:50 left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters after the game there was confusion about how the play was called and whether he could use his challenge:

"They said that the ball hit James and went back through [the hoop], so it was goaltending on James, so I said, 'I challenge that.'

"I didn't get a response. Another guy said that it wasn't goaltending, it just went out of bounds on us. I said, 'Well, I challenge that.' They go, 'Can't do that.' I don't know. I didn't get an explanation. I got nothin'."

Crew chief James Capers said after the game that the play was reviewable but that D'Antoni waited too long to indicate he wanted to challenge the call.

The Rockets' frustration is understandable, and the situation differs from typical officiating controversies because it was an objective, straightforward mistake. And given the circumstances, going back and giving Houston two points wouldn't have been too different from changing a three-pointer to a two-pointer or vice versa.

Having said that, one could argue the Rockets shouldn't get bailed out when they failed to protect a 13-point lead with just under eight minutes remaining. Missing Harden's dunk didn't single-handedly cause Houston to lose the game.

The NBA hasn't replayed part of a game since 2008, so the Rockets might be facing long odds of getting what they want from the league.