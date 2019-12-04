Fred, Jeff Wilpon Get 5-Year Contracts as Steve Cohen Seeks 80% Mets Ownership

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2019

New York Mets owners Fred, left, and Jeff Wilpon attend a news conference at Citi Field, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York. Carlos Beltran, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, has been picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Mets are set to be under new leadership. 

In five years.

The club announced a reorganization of its ownership structure, set to take place over the next five seasons, as Steve Cohen is set to acquire a majority share of the franchise. Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg reported Cohen, who is already a minority investor, is seeking 80 percent control.

Controlling owner and CEO Fred Wilpon and his son, Jeff, the COO, have reached an agreement to stay in their current roles for the next five seasons. Cohen would then have the opportunity to become the controlling owner, beginning in 2025.

  

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

