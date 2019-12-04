Fred, Jeff Wilpon Get 5-Year Contracts as Steve Cohen Seeks 80% Mets Ownership

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Mets are set to be under new leadership.

In five years.

The club announced a reorganization of its ownership structure, set to take place over the next five seasons, as Steve Cohen is set to acquire a majority share of the franchise. of Bloomberg reported Cohen, who is already a minority investor, is seeking 80 percent control.

Controlling owner and CEO Fred Wilpon and his son, Jeff, the COO, have reached an agreement to stay in their current roles for the next five seasons. Cohen would then have the opportunity to become the controlling owner, beginning in 2025.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.