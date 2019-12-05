College Football Odds Week 15: Picks for Top 25 Matchups Based on Vegas Lines

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

This weekend is easily the most important one of the college football season so far.

Conference championships will be won. College Football Playoff berths will be secured. And many of the country's top teams will be playing difficult competition.

The way this weekend unfolds will have a huge impact on bowl season and the rest of the college football campaign still to come.

Here's a look at this week's slate of games, along with odds and predictions.

Week 15 Schedule and Odds

All times ET

Predicted winners against the spread in bold

Friday, Dec. 6

No. 5 Utah (-6) vs. No. 13 Oregon (8 p.m., ABC)

Saturday, Dec. 7

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (-9) (noon, ABC)

Louisiana at No. 21 Appalachian State (-6.5) (noon, ESPN)

No. 20 Cincinnati at No. 17 Memphis (-9) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 2 LSU (-7) (4 p.m., CBS)

Hawaii at No. 19 Boise State (-14) (4 p.m., ESPN)

No. 23 Virginia vs. No. 3 Clemson (-28.5) (7:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 1 Ohio State (-16.5) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (8 p.m., Fox)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Week 15 Predictions

Ohio State, LSU, Clemson roll to conference titles, playoff berths

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

These three teams are the best in the country, each entering its respective conference championship game with an unblemished record. And that's not going to change Saturday. Ohio State, LSU and Clemson will each win its conference title and solidify its spot in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson should have the widest margin of victory this weekend, as it should roll to victory over Virginia in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers have dominated most of their ACC competition all season, and they've allowed more than 14 points only once in 12 games. Expect them to win big.

Ohio State should handily win the Big Ten championship in a rematch against Wisconsin, which it already beat earlier this season. On Oct. 26, the Buckeyes rolled to a 38-7 home win over the Badgers. They've scored at least 34 points in 11 of their 12 games, and they should have another strong offensive showing on Saturday.

LSU faces the toughest task of the three teams, when it takes on Georgia for the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs are 11-1 and will be looking to secure a spot in the playoff. However, the Tigers have been tested all season, notching impressive victories over Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Texas. They'll add Georgia to that list Saturday.

Utah loses, Oklahoma wins and claims final Playoff spot

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The first conference championship game of the weekend takes place Friday night, when Utah and Oregon battle for the Pac-12 title. And there are huge CFP implications, as the Utes might earn a spot in the playoff with a victory.

However, Utah's solid defense will be facing one of its biggest challenges of the season, going up against an Oregon offense led by Justin Herbert, a future NFL quarterback.

The Ducks may no longer have a chance to reach the playoff after losing to Arizona State, but they'll be motivated to earn a spot in the Rose Bowl, which they'll do with a win.

That will open the door for Oklahoma to take the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff after it defeats Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Sooners already beat the Bears once, overcoming a 25-point deficit on the road for a 34-31 win on Nov. 16, and they'll do it again with higher stakes.

These outcomes will set up Ohio State-Oklahoma and LSU-Clemson matchups for the CFP.

Memphis wins AAC title to secure Cotton Bowl berth

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The winner of Saturday's AAC Championship Game will get more than just the conference title. Whichever team wins this game will be the Group of Five team that earns a bid in this season's Cotton Bowl.

Cincinnati and Memphis have been two of the better Group of Five teams all year. The Bearcats are 10-2, with their only losses coming against Ohio State and Memphis. The Tigers are 11-1 and have won six straight games since losing to Temple on Oct. 12.

This matchup comes only eight days after Cincinnati and Memphis' first clash. In that game, the Tigers took the lead just before halftime and never looked back, securing a 34-24 victory.

Expect a similar result this time. Cincinnati will play a competitive game, but Memphis will pull out the victory for its first 12-win season in program history.