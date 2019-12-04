Kofi Kingston Discusses Losing WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

For the first time since losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in seconds on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox two months ago, Kofi Kingston talked about the situation Wednesday.

Kingston and New Day teammates Big E and Xavier Woods appeared on After the Bell with SmackDown commentator Corey Graves, and the topic of why Kofi never really discussed the loss from a storyline perspective on television came up (h/t Connor Casey of ComicBook.com):

"This is weird too, a lot of people will be on my social media like, 'Well Kofi, you're acting like you don't care, man. Did you forget that you were the champion?' Well look, you're asking my onscreen character to be angry like he's my real character. I just feel like it's one of those things where it just is what it is. And the reality [is] onscreen I'm a good guy who lost in eight seconds so as far as making a case for a rematch, what would my character have to say? 'Give me another shot, Brock! I lost in eight seconds but I'll get you next [time]!' You want my real-life character to take on this anger and be mad with the way what happened onscreen. It's this weird conundrum.

"I appreciate the passion people have, but I'm puzzled by the anger people have towards me because I'm not the one making all those decisions."

Kingston's loss was really only mentioned once in passing with him telling Heavy Machinery that he was embracing the power of positivity. Kofi also crushed a pancake in his hand while saying it, which led to some speculation that a follow-up was coming.

That hasn't happened yet, as Kofi is back in a tag team with Big E now that Xavier Woods is out with an Achilles injury. Kingston and Big E are the reigning SmackDown tag team champions.

While Kingston has championship gold, it is undoubtedly a step down from where he was. The WWE Universe was firmly behind him leading up to WrestleMania, which led to the KofiMania craze and a world title win over Daniel Bryan on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Kofi proceeded to defend the title against the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton, but Lesnar stopped him in his tracks.

Kingston's comments suggest that he isn't necessarily thrilled with how things went down, but he also wants fans to know that it wasn't his decision to gloss over the loss.

