Rose Bowl 2020: TV Schedule, Matchup Predictions and Odds

Amanda Loman/Associated Press

It may not be a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup this year, but the Rose Bowl is always a prestigious game.

Nicknamed "The Granddaddy of Them All," it is the oldest college football bowl game. It was first played in 1902 and has been played annually since 1916. The game takes place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and is usually played on New Year's Day, the same day as the Rose Parade.

The Pac-12 and the Big Ten are the conferences currently tied in with the Rose Bowl, so the teams playing in the game will be from each conference.

It's likely the Pac-12 champion will play in this season's Rose Bowl. Utah and Oregon are playing in the conference championship game on Friday night. However, it's also possible the Utes could make the College Football Playoff with a victory. In that case, the Ducks would represent the Pac-12 in the Rose Bowl.

Meanwhile, Penn State, Wisconsin and Minnesota are the Big Ten teams that will have cases to play in the Rose Bowl. (Ohio State will be in the College Football Playoff, and it will likely win the Big Ten title first).

Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Rose Bowl.

Rose Bowl Information

Date: Jan. 1, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Matchup Prediction

Penn State vs. Oregon

If Oregon hadn't lost at Arizona State on Nov. 23, it could be playing for a playoff berth and the Pac-12 title on Friday night. Instead, the Ducks are only playing for the latter, but a Rose Bowl appearance will provide extra motivation.

According to Caesars, Oregon is a 6.5-point underdog against Utah for Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game. And although the Utes have a strong defense, the Ducks have a future NFL quarterback, Justin Herbert, leading their offense.

The 21-year-old will continue his impressive year by willing Oregon to victory, the Pac-12 title and a spot in the Rose Bowl.

Other than the loss to Arizona State, Oregon's only blemish has been a 27-21 defeat to Auburn in the season opener in Dallas. That game took place more than three months ago, and the Tigers are also a top team, so it isn't a bad loss.

Oregon will have responded to the Arizona State loss with back-to-back wins over Oregon State and Utah, after Friday's game, so it would have some momentum entering its first Rose Bowl appearance since 2015.

Penn State isn't playing in the Big Ten Championship Game, after finishing second in the East Division to undefeated Ohio State. Despite that, the Nittany Lions are the second-best team in the conference this season, and they'll likely be representing the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl.

The only two losses Penn State has suffered this season have been to two of the conference's other top teams: Ohio State and Minnesota. It owns quality wins over Michigan and Iowa, and it opened the year by winning eight consecutive games.

The Nittany Lions are currently ahead of Minnesota, which also won't play again until a bowl game, in the CFP rankings, and they should pass Wisconsin after the Badgers lose to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Oregon and Penn State haven't faced each other since Jan. 2, 1995, when the Nittany Lions notched a 38-20 victory in the Rose Bowl. They also lead the all-time series against the Ducks 3-1, with Oregon's only win coming in 1964.

However, one factor to consider will be Penn State's extended layoff, which will be a week longer than Oregon's. The Nittany Lions will have not played since beating Rutgers on Nov. 30.