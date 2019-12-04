Peach Bowl 2019: Date, Game Time, TV Schedule and Matchup Prediction

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ohio State is on its way to securing the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and its semifinal destination when it gets there could well be the Peach Bowl.

The Buckeyes were ranked in the top spot in the penultimate edition of the CFP rankings, which were released Tuesday, and they're set to face Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. As long as they win that game in convincing fashion, they should lock up the No. 1 seed.

However, there's one big question remaining: Which team will end up as the No. 4 seed and likely face Ohio State? Georgia is currently in the spot, but it has a tough matchup against LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Should Georgia lose, it will likely be either Utah or Oklahoma that gets the final playoff spot, assuming those schools win their respective conference titles.

The Peach Bowl has been played in Atlanta since 1968, and it's taken place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since 2017. Here's everything you need to know about this year's game.

Peach Bowl Information

Date: Dec. 28, 2019

Time: 4 or 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Matchup Prediction

Ohio State vs. Oklahoma

The most likely scenario for the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff features Oklahoma winning the Big 12 championship and securing the final spot.

Georgia will likely lose to LSU in the SEC Championship Game, dropping it from playoff contention. Also, Utah will either lose to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game or win in less convincing fashion than Oklahoma, which will defeat Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game.

That will allow the Sooners to make the College Football Playoff for the third straight season.

Ohio State will likely be favored no matter which team it faces as it's had a dominant season. The Buckeyes have notched impressive victories over Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan, with the latter two coming in the past two weeks.

Now, the Buckeyes have a rematch against the Badgers, who they defeated 38-7 on Oct. 26, and they should have little trouble beating them again to win the Big Ten title.

Oklahoma also has a rematch in its conference championship game, as it will take on Baylor for the Big 12 title. The Sooners' only loss this season is a 48-41 defeat at Kansas State on Oct. 26. Since then, they've bounced back with four straight victories, including wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State.

When Oklahoma won at Baylor on Nov. 16, it erased a 25-point deficit on the road to come back for a 34-31 win. That should give the Sooners the confidence they need to beat the Bears on a neutral field, and they'll do so in a fashion that will impress the CFP selection committee.

Ohio State and Oklahoma have faced off only four times, with the all-time series tied at two. Oklahoma won the most recent meeting between the teams, a 31-16 victory on Sept. 9, 2017. That came a year after the Buckeyes notched a 45-24 win over Oklahoma.

One interesting aspect about this potential game would be the quarterback matchup. Both schools have quarterbacks who began their careers in the SEC. Jalen Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma, while Justin Fields went from Georgia to Ohio State.

Both have excelled with their new teams this season. Hurts has passed for 3,347 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 1,217 yards and 18 scores, while Fields has passed for 2,654 yards, 37 touchdowns and only one interception while rushing for 470 yards and 10 scores.