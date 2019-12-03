College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Twitter Reacts to Week 15 Top 25 Reveal

Leon Halip/Getty Images

As the drama of conference championship games closes in, the four coveted spots in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 remain unchanged.

Every Top Four program enjoyed a blowout win during Rivalry Week, highlighted by Ohio State's drubbing of rival Michigan. The Buckeyes stayed atop the ranking ahead of LSU, Clemson and Georgia.

This weekend, most of the college football world's attention will be on LSU, Georgia and the SEC Championship Game. While the Tigers are hoping to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the poll, Georgia can secure a place in the Top Four with a victory.

If that happens, the CFP field will probably be set. Ohio State, LSU and Clemson have seemingly built a comfortable margin for error. It's both possible and reasonable for the selection committee to judge them as unequivocally better than everyone else.

But if LSU defends its billing as the favorite and dispatches Georgia, the No. 4 spot will be vacant. The remaining options would then be No. 5 Utah, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Baylor.

Since the committee has consistently ranked Utah above Oklahoma, it would seem a victory over No. 13 Oregon on Friday should be enough to guarantee the Utes as the "next team in." However, fair or not, isn't necessarily the case.

Rob Mullens, the chairman of the selection committee, said ordering Utah and Oklahoma sparked an intense debate.

If both teams win their respective league titles, the discussion will only be tougher. We can't be certain whether a victory for Utah will be enough to hold off Oklahoma or Baylor after a win against the other—a Top Seven team compared to Oregon at 13.

Fortunately for that trio, though, they're no longer dealing with Alabama. The Crimson Tide exited the CFP conversation when it lost at Auburn and plummeted in the rankings.

Minnesota also tumbled down the Top 25, falling from eighth to 18th after a 38-17 loss to Wisconsin.

One spot ahead of P.J. Fleck's squad is Memphis, which earned a 34-24 victory over Cincinnati. However, Tuesday's ranking appears to show how the committee values the AAC. Cincinnati merely traded places with Boise State, which is now 19th.

Memphis and Cincinnati will play for the AAC crown this weekend, and the winner is likely headed to the Cotton Bowl.

The final CFP poll will be unveiled Sunday afternoon. The release will feature the Playoff matchups—the Fiesta and Peach Bowls this season—as well as the other New Year's Six games.

