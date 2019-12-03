College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Official Committee Poll Ahead of Week 15

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The final regular-season matchups of the college football season helped shape the latest College Football Playoff rankings heading into Week 15.

The top four spots remained the same with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia all taking care of business Saturday. However, the remaining shake-up could play a major role in determining the final rankings on Sunday.

Here is a full look at the Top 25 through Week 14.

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Utah

6. Oklahoma

7. Baylor

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Penn State

11. Auburn

12. Alabama

13. Oregon

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Iowa

17. Memphis

18. Minnesota

19. Boise State

20. Cincinnati

21. Appalachian State

22. USC

23. Virginia

24. Navy

25. Oklahoma State

The Top Four teams all have a simple goal from their perspective: win and make the playoff.

There's a chance some of the schools could survive a loss, but they know they don't want to take that risk.

"We got to win," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday, per Amos Morale III of WWL. "I don't know if we got to win to get in the playoffs or not. I'm not even talking about that. Our goal is to beat Georgia and win the SEC, then let's see what happens. Coming in to play, we're not talking about that. We're not even considering it right now."

The Tigers, like Ohio State and Clemson, completed an undefeated regular season with big wins over the weekend.

LSU will face Georgia in a highly anticipated battle in the SEC championship, while Ohio State will get a rematch with Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game. Clemson will be a heavy favorite against Virginia in the ACC Championship Game.

Still, the remaining rankings are important in case LSU beats Georgia, which would open up one playoff spot.

Alabama was seemingly in position to get in but suffered a 48-45 loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday. This was enough to drop the Crimson Tide down from No. 5 to No. 12 in the newest poll.

Minnesota is also out of the running after falling to No. 18 with its loss to Wisconsin.

Utah appears to be in the best shape after moving up one spot to No. 5 Tuesday after its 45-15 victory over Colorado. The team will take on No. 13 Oregon in a Pac-12 title game that would have had much higher stakes if the Ducks hadn't lost two weeks ago.

Still, beating Oregon could give Utah the type of marquee victory it needs to earn a playoff spot.

Two Big 12 teams also remain in contention with No. 6 Oklahoma matching up against No. 7 Baylor on Saturday. The Sooners won in come-from-behind fashion when these teams met last month, but the winner of this one will have the better resume going forward.

Each contending team now has one more chance this week to make its case to the committee.