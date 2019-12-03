Ohio State's Justin Fields to Play with Injury: 'I Don't Care How Much It Hurts'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2019

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields made it clear Tuesday that he will not miss Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin despite suffering a knee injury last week against Michigan.

According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Fields said: "In my mind, I'm playing on Saturday, I don't care how much it hurts."

Fields left the game against Michigan temporarily, but he returned with a bulky knee brace and led the Buckeyes to a 56-27 win over the rival Wolverines.

Video Play Button

  1. CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint

  2. Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U

  3. White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day

  4. Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach

  5. Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season

  6. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  7. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  8. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  9. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  10. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  11. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  12. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  13. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  14. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  15. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  16. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  17. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  18. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  19. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  20. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

Right Arrow Icon

The sophomore star shook off the injury to throw for 302 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 25 yards. Fields is a leading Heisman Trophy candidate this season by virtue of his 2,654 yards, 37 touchdowns and one interception through the air, and 470 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The No. 1 Buckeyes will need their dual-threat quarterback in the lineup against a No. 12 Badgers team that is dangerous due to the presence of running back Jonathan Taylor, who has 1,761 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns this season.

OSU is likely heading to the College Football Playoff no matter what happens in the Big Ten Championship Game, but it needs to beat Wisconsin to maintain the No. 1 spot over LSU and Clemson, and it may need to win big.

Getting the top seed is huge because that team will likely face an apparently weaker team like Georgia, Utah or Oklahoma in the CFP semifinal. Meanwhile, the second and third seeds figure to be two of Ohio State, LSU or Clemson, who are the clear top three teams in the country.

While all signs point toward Fields playing and going full bore Saturday, senior quarterback Chris Chugunov will be ready in case the injury is aggravated.

Chugunov replaced Fields for a few plays Saturday, and on the season he has completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 286 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Related

    Ohio State Football: Heisman should be decided by CFP performances

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State Football: Heisman should be decided by CFP performances

    Scarlet and Game
    via Scarlet and Game

    Fields Says Brace May Be Limiting, but Is 'Necessary'

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Fields Says Brace May Be Limiting, but Is 'Necessary'

    Eleven Warriors
    via Eleven Warriors

    Buckeyes Sell Out Full Allotment of BIG Champ Tickets

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Buckeyes Sell Out Full Allotment of BIG Champ Tickets

    Phil Harrison
    via Buckeyes Wire

    Ohio State football has three of four finalists for Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football Award

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State football has three of four finalists for Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football Award

    cleveland
    via cleveland