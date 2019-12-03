2021 5-Star DT Lee Hunter Commits to Auburn over Alabama, Ole Miss, More

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Class of 2021 defensive tackle Lee Hunter announced Tuesday he's committed to the Auburn Tigers amid interest from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers.

Hunter is listed as a 5-star prospect and the No. 28 overall player in the 2021 class by 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also ranked as the No. 4 defensive tackle and the third-best recruit from the state of Alabama.

The Blount High School standout told 247Sports' Jason Caldwell he's still planning to take a "few visits" before signing an official letter of intent, but his commitment to Auburn is firm.

"My heart keeps telling me to go to this school and that's where I'm going to fit in good," Hunter said. "It's Auburn. My heart just keeps telling me to go to Auburn. If I don't go there I feel like I'll make a bad decision."

He noted getting a chance to see Jordan-Hare Stadium packed for a clash with the Georgia Bulldogs in mid-November helped seal the deal despite the Tigers' loss.

"That was big," Hunter told Caldwell. "I saw them score touchdowns in the fourth quarter just because the fans were hyped. It was a great atmosphere. I feel like me and my mom would enjoy that atmosphere."

He added: "War Eagle. I'm going to be somebody to watch and hold on to. My goal is to be a Hall of Famer."

Hunter already features an impressive 6'5'', 292-pound frame with almost two full years to continue adding more power, especially in his lower body. He should be ready from a physical perspective to make an immediate impact when he joins the Tigers in 2021.

In addition, beating out Alabama for a top in-state defensive prospect is a nice recruiting victory for head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff.