Jeremy Lin Drops 36 Points in Beijing Ducks' Win vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin was dominant during the Beijing Ducks' 109-86 win over the Guangzhou Loong Lions on Tuesday, as he registered a game-high 36 points at Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

Lin went 10-of-16 from the field and 14-of-14 from the free-throw line, while also producing eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in 36 minutes. The 36 points were his most since joining the Chinese Basketball Association this season.

The 31-year-old Lin was one of five players to score in double figures for a Ducks team that improved to 9-4 on the year. Guangzhou dropped to 5-8 despite 25 points and 12 rebounds from former Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards forward Andrew Nicholson.

Lin was coming off a 26-point, 10-rebound performance in his previous game, but Beijing lost that contest 93-78 to Guangdong on Sunday. Tuesday's win featured a far better all-around team effort by the Ducks.

During the win, Lin surpassed all of his seasonal averages, as he was putting up 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game entering Tuesday.

With Lin playing his best basketball, the Ducks are third in the CBA standings behind only Guangdong and Xinjiang.

Beijing tied for the league's fifth-best record last season at 31-15 without Lin, but it has its sights set on bigger accomplishments now that the best Chinese-American player in NBA history is firing on all cylinders.

The Ducks have not won a championship since the 2014-15 season, and while there is still a long way to go this season, there is no question that they are contenders as long as Lin continues to perform at this level.

Lin and the Ducks will get several days of rest before returning to the court Sunday to host the Shenzhen Leopards in Beijing.