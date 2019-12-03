Jadeveon Clowney: I Didn't Know Russell Wilson, Seahawks Were 'This Good'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney didn't know what he was in for when the Seattle Seahawks acquired him from the Houston Texans via trade in September.

"I knew Russ [Wilson] was good," he said following Monday's 37-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. "I didn't know we were this good."

The Seahawks looked every bit the part of Super Bowl threats during the back-and-forth showdown between playoff contenders and improved to 10-2. They are tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West standings, though they have the tiebreaker for now thanks to a head-to-head win.

Wilson came alive late against the Vikings and threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The rushing attack, featuring Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, set the tone with 218 yards.

The defense also sparked Seattle's second-half run with Bradley McDougald's fumble recovery and Tre Flowers' interception, both of which led to scores and a 17-point advantage.

The Seahawks have won five in a row and are in the middle of the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In addition to the 49ers, the 10-2 New Orleans Saints and 9-3 Green Bay Packers are in the mix, meaning Seattle may have to win its final four games to earn home-field advantage.

In addition to contests against the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks will face a 7-5 Los Angeles Rams team fighting to remain in the playoff hunt and the 49ers.

If Clowney's assessment of the team is any indication, it will be up for the challenge.