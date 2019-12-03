Jadeveon Clowney: I Didn't Know Russell Wilson, Seahawks Were 'This Good'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts from the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney didn't know what he was in for when the Seattle Seahawks acquired him from the Houston Texans via trade in September.

"I knew Russ [Wilson] was good," he said following Monday's 37-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. "I didn't know we were this good."

The Seahawks looked every bit the part of Super Bowl threats during the back-and-forth showdown between playoff contenders and improved to 10-2. They are tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West standings, though they have the tiebreaker for now thanks to a head-to-head win.

Wilson came alive late against the Vikings and threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The rushing attack, featuring Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, set the tone with 218 yards.

The defense also sparked Seattle's second-half run with Bradley McDougald's fumble recovery and Tre Flowers' interception, both of which led to scores and a 17-point advantage.

The Seahawks have won five in a row and are in the middle of the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In addition to the 49ers, the 10-2 New Orleans Saints and 9-3 Green Bay Packers are in the mix, meaning Seattle may have to win its final four games to earn home-field advantage.

In addition to contests against the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks will face a 7-5 Los Angeles Rams team fighting to remain in the playoff hunt and the 49ers.

If Clowney's assessment of the team is any indication, it will be up for the challenge.

Related

    Seahawks Take Down Vikings 37-30 on MNF

    Russell Wilson puts up another primetime MVP performance to take 1st place in the NFC West

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Seahawks Take Down Vikings 37-30 on MNF

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Titans Are a Scary Postseason Threat

    Derrick Henry is the NFL's most dominant ground gainer over the last 16 games and he's priming the Titans for a playoff run

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Titans Are a Scary Postseason Threat

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Amari Wants to Stay in Dallas

    'If it ain't broke don't fix it. ... I just love this situation, my teammates. I just feel it's the place for me.'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Amari Wants to Stay in Dallas

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Five Seahawks to Watch vs. the Vikings

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Five Seahawks to Watch vs. the Vikings

    NBC Sports Northwest
    via NBC Sports Northwest