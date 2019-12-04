College Football Picks: Week 15 Predictions for Every Game

0 of 10

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2019 college football season has finally reached its make-or-break moment. Ten conference championships are at stake on this much-anticipated December weekend.

More notably, however, four programs will move one step closer toward the ultimate goal of a national title.

Ohio State, LSU and Clemson enter their respective championship games with 12-0 records. If they win, they're guaranteed a place in the upcoming College Football Playoff. Since Georgia plays LSU, a victory propels the Bulldogs to the CFP too.

But if those favorites back up their billings, the final CFP position will be between Oklahoma (or maybe Baylor) and Utah.

We'll break down all of those marquee matchups, along with the rest of the championship games. The predictions are ordered alphabetically based on conference. All betting lines are courtesy of Caesars and accurate as of Tuesday.