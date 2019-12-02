WWE Raw Preview: Seth Rollins Issues an Apology and More for December 2 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

A week ago, Seth Rollins stood in the center of the ring and blamed everyone but himself for his brand's failures at Survivor Series in a promo that signified a heel turn for the face of WWE Raw. Monday night, he is slated to issue an apology to his rostermates.

That apology headlines a show that should begin setting up the flagship's offerings for the TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view on December 15.

What else is on tap for the broadcast?

Already Announced

Two-on-One Handicap Match: Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Are Rollins and AOP in Cahoots?

The main event of last week's show between Rollins and Kevin Owens was interrupted when The Authors of Pain attacked the latter, beating him down and leaving him lying. When confronted by Rollins, though, Akam and Rezar simply walked away, choosing not to assault The Beastslayer.

But why?

Perhaps, Rollins' confrontation with the former tag team champions was a ruse to cover for the fact he is in cahoots with them. Or maybe, Akam and Rezar answered The Architect's criticisms of them during the night's opening promo by showing him what they are capable of and how they can be of use to him as he further assumes the role of Raw's top dog.

One thing is for certain: Last week's show-closing angle felt like a foreshadowing of things to come. As we have seen in the past, heel Rollins is at his best when he surrounds himself with people who can do his bidding and set him up for success, not unlike The Authority and J & J Security did half a decade ago.

Charlotte Flair Continues Her Feud with Asuka and Kairi Sane

A week ago, Asuka spewed her green mist in the face of Charlotte Flair, leaving her as green as the Grinch and scoring an underhanded victory. At Starrcade Sunday night, The Queen sought a measure of revenge as she teamed with Becky Lynch in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

She fell just short.

Now, the second-generation competitor will combat Asuka and Kairi Sane in a Two-on-One Handicap match.

It will be interesting to see if Flair is truly left to go it alone or if she receives back up in the form of a potential partner for a high-profile tag title match at the December 15 PPV.

Lynch has had her fair share of issues with The Empress of Tomorrow and The Pirate Princess over the last few weeks and would make a logical partner for Flair, despite their long and storied history. Another fitting partner? Natalya, who has also had issues with the champions of late.

Whoever it is that steps up to help Flair in her battle against the oppressive heel champions, expect WWE Creative to plant the seeds for the upcoming title bout.

AJ Styles Seeks Revenge Against Randy Orton

Randy Orton cost AJ Styles the United States Championship against Rey Mysterio a week ago, and The O.C. will almost certainly be looking for revenge Monday night.

Orton's actions suggest a babyface turn, which would be an interesting development for a Superstar who has long expressed his desire to be a villain.

With Rollins turning heel, and a roster featuring Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and WWE champion Brock Lesnar, the babyface side of things needed evening out.

The Viper is perpetually over and can easily slide into the role of babyface by dropping a few fools with RKOs, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. While he may hit one of his finishers Monday on Raw, expect him to be on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of The Phenomenal One, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as The O.C. seeks to show the third-generation star why it was a mistake to make enemies of them.

Given booking tendencies, do not be surprised to see Mysterio and even Ricochet make a save, setting up a big Six-Man Tag Team match.