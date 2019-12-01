2019 CFB Conference Title Game Odds: Early Lines for Georgia vs. LSU, More

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The college football conference championships are set, and that means the betting lines are out as well.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Utah, Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State and Clemson are the favorites. No surprises there.

Georgia vs. LSU is the marquee matchup of the bunch.

The Tigers have overcome a loaded schedule, beating Texas, Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M. They have the Heisman front-runner in quarterback Joe Burrow (4,366 passing yards, 44 passing touchdowns, six interceptions). They've scored 42 or more points 10 times this season. They're a problem.

And frankly, the Tigers have probably already guaranteed themselves a College Football Playoff berth regardless of the outcome in the SEC Championship Game. For Georgia, however, the season will be on the line.

The concern for the Bulldogs is that while the defense has been elite, the offense has stalled at times. An even bigger concern is that quarterback Jake Fromm will be without his top wideout, Lawrence Cager, because of injury and won't have receiver George Pickens for the first half either after he was ejected from Saturday's win over Georgia Tech.

If any defense in college football can slow down LSU's potent offense, it might be Georgia's. The question is whether Fromm and Co. can generate enough offense themselves.

The Buckeyes, like LSU, are probably in whether they win the Big Ten title or not. Given that they already blew out Wisconsin earlier this season 38-7, it's hardly a surprise they are significant favorites.

Ditto for Clemson, which will face a Virginia team that has already lost to Notre Dame, Miami and Louisville this season. There's no shame in losing to a 10-2 Notre Dame squad. But the Hurricanes and Cardinals are a combined 13-11. Clemson should roll.

Utah and Oregon will be a fun matchup, though it would have offered far more appeal for the playoff picture if Oregon had just one loss on the season, not two. Not only did the Ducks' 31-28 loss to Arizona State last week remove them from the playoff conversation, but it also meant that a Utah victory over them would hold less overall value for the Utes.

That's important, because even if Utah wins and Georgia loses, the winner of the Big 12 Championship Game between Oklahoma and Baylor will have just one loss. Baylor probably wouldn't jump Utah, but a one-loss Sooners team might. Coming into this week, the committee had Utah ranked ahead of Oklahoma. Would a second Sooners victory over the Bears be enough to leapfrog the Utes?

The early lines like Utah winning a close one and Oklahoma beating Baylor yet again, so it's a scenario that has a solid chance of happening. Bring on the debates.