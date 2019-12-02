College Football Rankings 2019: Week 15 Polls and Top 25 Standings Predictions

Butch Dill/Associated Press

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama won't be one of the four teams with a chance to play for the national championship.

The Crimson Tide suffered their second loss of the season this past Saturday, falling to Auburn 48-45. After reaching the playoff each of the past five seasons, the Tide are going to miss out after losing their two most difficult games of the season against Auburn and LSU.

There's still a lot to be decided by the selection committee. If the three top teams all finish undefeated—Ohio State, LSU and Clemson—they'll still need to decide which one-loss team is most deserving of the fourth spot.

Entering Week 15, which features conference championship games, here's a look at the current AP and Coaches Polls, followed by predictions for the upcoming weekend.

Week 15 College Football Polls

AP Top 25

1. LSU (12-0)

2. Ohio State (12-0)

3. Clemson (12-0)

4. Georgia (11-1)

5. Utah (11-1)

6. Oklahoma (11-1)

7. Florida (10-2)

8. Baylor (11-1)

9. Alabama (10-2)

10. Wisconsin (10-2)

11. Auburn (9-3)

12. Penn State (10-2)

13. Oregon (10-2)

14. Notre Dame (10-2)

15. Minnesota (10-2)

16. Memphis (11-1)

17. Michigan (9-3)

18. Iowa (9-3)

19. Boise State (11-1)

20. Appalachian State (11-1)

21. Cincinnati (10-2)

22. Virginia (9-3)

23. Navy (9-2)

24. USC (8-4)

25. Air Force (10-2)

Week 15 Predictions

Ohio State Secures Big Ten Title, No. 1 Playoff Seed

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Buckeyes have already beaten Wisconsin once this season. And even on a neutral field in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game, the result shouldn't be much different.

Ohio State is rolling after scoring 56 points in a road win over Michigan that improved it to 12-0. The Buckeyes offense has been nearly impossible to stop all season and have scored at least 34 points in 11 of their 12 games—and they still scored 28 in the other, a win over Penn State.

When the Buckeyes and Badgers played in Columbus on Oct. 26, Ohio State cruised to a 38-7 win.

Ohio State should remain No. 1 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, and this victory over Wisconsin will be impressive enough for it to secure that top spot.

LSU Makes Georgia's Path to Playoff Much Tougher

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

In order to make the College Football Playoff, Georgia likely needs to beat LSU in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs could still potentially reach the CFP with two losses, but it would take some help from other teams losing.

However, that'll be what Georgia needs after Saturday's game in Atlanta. LSU will prove that it's the top team in the SEC this season by improving to 13-0 and locking down the No. 2 seed for the playoff.

The Tigers have scored 36 or more points in 11 of their 12 games this season. They've also scored at least 50 in each of their last three games, wins over Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs will be a better opponent, but even their defense won't stop the Tigers. LSU will win its first SEC title since 2011, while Georgia will be left out of the playoff by the time the weekend is over.

Oklahoma Wins Big 12 Title, Takes Final Playoff Spot

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

With Georgia losing and missing out, which team gets the final playoff spot? It will be either Utah or Oklahoma, but the Sooners have a stronger chance to earn it as they're more likely to win their conference championship game.

Not only that, but Oklahoma has had a more difficult schedule than Utah. The Sooners own wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State in the past three weeks, and now they'll have the opportunity to beat the Bears again in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Oklahoma overcame a 25-point deficit against Baylor on Nov. 16.

That game took place on Baylor's home field. Now, playing on a neutral field in Arlington, Texas, Oklahoma will make a statement by handily defeating the Bears, winning the Big 12 title and advancing to the CFP.