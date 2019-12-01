Jeremy Lin Double-Doubles in Beijing Ducks' Loss to Southern Tigers

Fred Lee/Getty Images

A terrific first-half performance by Jeremy Lin wasn't enough to help the Beijing Ducks in their 93-78 loss to the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Lin finished with a team-high 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. He was outstanding from three-point range, making four of his five attempts behind the arc. The nine-year NBA veteran was 8-of-15 overall from the field, his third straight game making at least 50 percent of his attempts.

Guangdong, which entered Sunday's game averaging 121.3 points per game and dropped 151 on Fujian two days ago, got down in the second quarter thanks to Lin's shooting touch. He had 19 points in the first 20 minutes to help Beijing take a 59-48 lead into halftime.

The Ducks went cold after the intermission with just 15 points in the third and fourth quarters. Lin failed to score in the final period, and everyone else on the team combined to shoot 2-of-19 on three-point attempts. Justin Hamilton chipped in with a double-double of 25 points and 17 rebounds.

MarShon Brooks was the star of the game for the Southern Tigers. The former Providence star did everything on both ends of the court as he finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals. He was one of four players for Guangdong to score in double-figures.

Beijing (8-4) has lost three of its last five games and will attempt to get back on track Tuesday against the Guangzhou Long Lions (5-7). The Ducks are three games behind the Southern Tigers (11-1) in the CBA standings.