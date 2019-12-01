Amway College Football Poll 2019: Week 15 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia remain atop the Amway College Football Coaches Poll released Sunday.

That combination has been ranked in the top four spots in each of the past four weeks. The first big change came at No. 5 following Alabama's 48-45 loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday:

Amway Top 25

1. LSU (12-0)

2. Ohio State (12-0)

3. Clemson (12-0)

4. Georgia (11-1)

5. Utah (11-1)

6. Oklahoma (11-1)

7. Florida (10-2)

8. Baylor (11-1)

9. Alabama (10-2)

10. Wisconsin (10-2)

11. Penn State (10-2)

12. Auburn (9-3)

13. Oregon (10-2)

14. Notre Dame (10-2)

15. Minnesota (10-2)

16. Memphis (11-1)

17. Boise State (11-1)

18. Michigan (9-3)

19. Iowa (9-3)

20. Appalachian State (11-1)

21. Cincinnati (10-2)

22. Virginia (9-3)

23. Navy (9-2)

24. USC (8-4)

25. Air Force (10-2)

Rivalry games didn't present much of a challenge for Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia this week. Those four teams were victorious by a combined total of 152 points.

Despite being the reigning national champions and riding a 27-game winning streak following a 38-3 win over South Carolina, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters: "Obviously, if we lose this game, they are going to kick us out. They don't want us there anyway. We'd drop to 20 [had Clemson lost to South Carolina]. Georgia loses to this very same team, and it's, 'How do we keep Georgia in?'"

The Tigers will head into the ACC Championship Game against Virginia looking to make one final statement before the final rankings are released next Sunday.

Based on opponent rankings coming into the week, the Buckeyes' win over Michigan was the most impressive of the bunch. They steamrolled the Wolverines 56-27 and racked up 577 total yards of offense in The Big House.

LSU and Georgia had already clinched spots in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama, on the other hand, needed to defeat Auburn if it wanted to have any chance of cracking the Top Four in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Crimson Tide put forth a valiant effort at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but they were unable to overcome a missed field goal with two minutes remaining and two Mac Jones interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

It's a testament to Alabama's consistent level of dominance that this is the first time in nine years the program has lost two games in the regular season.

The Crimson Tide's defeat opened the door for Utah and Oklahoma to move up the rankings. The Utes moved up one spot thanks to their 45-15 win over Colorado. This marks the program's first appearance in the Top Five since going undefeated (13-0) in 2008.



Utah will face its biggest test of the season Friday against No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Head coach Kyle Whittingham's team lost this game 10-3 to Washington last year, and the program hasn't won a conference title since 2008, when it was still in the Mountain West.

Coming off two close victories against Baylor and TCU, Oklahoma had a dominant performance in its 34-16 win over Oklahoma State. The Sooners will have to beat Baylor a second time in the Big 12 Championship Game if they want to remain in the playoff mix.

Baylor continues to quietly go about its business, bouncing back from its 34-31 loss to Oklahoma two weeks ago with wins over Texas and Kansas. The Bears will look to exact revenge against their conference rivals and win their first outright Big 12 title since 2013 on Saturday.

LSU vs. Georgia is the biggest matchup on Championship Saturday, with two Top Four teams trying solidify their spot in the Top Four of the College Football Playoff. Ohio State will look to cap off one of the most dominant regular seasons in school history in a rematch with Wisconsin that the Buckeyes won 38-7 on Oct. 26.