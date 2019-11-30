Ian Book, No. 16 Notre Dame Beat Stanford 45-24 in Rivalry Game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

No. 16 Notre Dame ended its regular season with a 45-24 win over host Stanford on Saturday.

Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book completed 17 of 30 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Two of them went to wideout Chase Claypool, who had three receptions for 63 yards.

Notre Dame struggled in the first half, finding itself down 17-7 after Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills found wideout Michael Wilson for a 27-yard score with 9:29 left in the second quarter.

Book responded with two touchdown passes, however, with one going to Tommy Tremble for six yards and another headed to Claypool from 41 yards out.

The Fighting Irish eventually scored 31 unanswered points, taking a 38-17 lead after a one-yard touchdown run from C'Bo Flemister.

The two teams then traded touchdowns to close the scoring, with Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett converting on a one-yard rush and Khalid Kareem recovering a fumble for a touchdown following a Adetokunbo Ogundeji sack.

The 10-2 Fighting Irish end their regular season on a five-game winning streak. The 4-8 Cardinal finish their campaign on a four-game losing skid.

Notable Performances

Notre Dame QB Ian Book: 17-of-30, 255 yards, 4 TD; 8 carries, 29 rushing yards

Notre Dame RB Tony Jones Jr.: 14 carries, 50 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD

Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool: 3 catches, 63 yards, 2 TD

Stanford QB Davis Mills: 28-of-46, 276 passing yards, 2 TD; 7 carries, 36 rushing yards

Stanford WR Michael Wilson: 10 catches, 96 receiving yards, 1 TD

Stanford RB Cameron Scarlett: 13 carries, 43 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 25 receiving yards

What's Next?

Stanford will be home for bowl season after coming short of the six-win benchmark for postseason eligibility, but Notre Dame will take part in an extra game, which is to be determined.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium placed the Fighting Irish in the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State in his Nov. 25 projection.

