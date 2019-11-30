Ian Book, No. 16 Notre Dame Beat Stanford 45-24 in Rivalry Game

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 1, 2019

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks to pass the ball against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

No. 16 Notre Dame ended its regular season with a 45-24 win over host Stanford on Saturday.

Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book completed 17 of 30 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Two of them went to wideout Chase Claypool, who had three receptions for 63 yards.

Notre Dame struggled in the first half, finding itself down 17-7 after Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills found wideout Michael Wilson for a 27-yard score with 9:29 left in the second quarter.

Book responded with two touchdown passes, however, with one going to Tommy Tremble for six yards and another headed to Claypool from 41 yards out.

The Fighting Irish eventually scored 31 unanswered points, taking a 38-17 lead after a one-yard touchdown run from C'Bo Flemister.

The two teams then traded touchdowns to close the scoring, with Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett converting on a one-yard rush and Khalid Kareem recovering a fumble for a touchdown following a Adetokunbo Ogundeji sack.

The 10-2 Fighting Irish end their regular season on a five-game winning streak. The 4-8 Cardinal finish their campaign on a four-game losing skid.

                         

Notable Performances

Notre Dame QB Ian Book: 17-of-30, 255 yards, 4 TD; 8 carries, 29 rushing yards

Notre Dame RB Tony Jones Jr.: 14 carries, 50 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD

Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool: 3 catches, 63 yards, 2 TD

Stanford QB Davis Mills: 28-of-46, 276 passing yards, 2 TD; 7 carries, 36 rushing yards

Stanford WR Michael Wilson: 10 catches, 96 receiving yards, 1 TD

Stanford RB Cameron Scarlett: 13 carries, 43 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 25 receiving yards

     

What's Next?

Stanford will be home for bowl season after coming short of the six-win benchmark for postseason eligibility, but Notre Dame will take part in an extra game, which is to be determined.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium placed the Fighting Irish in the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State in his Nov. 25 projection.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ian Book, No. 16 Notre Dame finally find a win at Stanford

    Notre Dame Football logo
    Notre Dame Football

    Ian Book, No. 16 Notre Dame finally find a win at Stanford

    Douglas Farmer
    via Inside the Irish

    No. 16 Notre Dame/Stanford: First Half Thoughts

    Notre Dame Football logo
    Notre Dame Football

    No. 16 Notre Dame/Stanford: First Half Thoughts

    Nick Shepkowski
    via Fighting Irish Wire

    No. 16 Notre Dame at Stanford: Fighting Irish Wire Predictions

    Notre Dame Football logo
    Notre Dame Football

    No. 16 Notre Dame at Stanford: Fighting Irish Wire Predictions

    Nick Shepkowski
    via Fighting Irish Wire

    Notre Dame/Stanford: Get Ready By Reliving Two Classics

    Notre Dame Football logo
    Notre Dame Football

    Notre Dame/Stanford: Get Ready By Reliving Two Classics

    Nick Shepkowski
    via Fighting Irish Wire