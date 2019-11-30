FCS Playoffs 2019: Round 2 Schedule, Bracket After Round 1 Results

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The first round of the 2019 FCS playoffs was held Saturday with eight spots in next week's second round on the line.

Each of the top eight seeds received a bye straight into the second round, but there was still plenty of quality teams in action, including Monmouth, Central Connecticut State and Kennesaw State, all of which lost two or fewer games during the regular season.

Here is a full rundown of how every first-round playoff game played out Saturday, along with a look ahead at next week's second-round schedule.

FCS Playoffs Round 1 Results

Monmouth def. Holy Cross, 44-27

Albany def. Central Connecticut, 42-14

Illinois State def. Southeast Missouri State, 24-6

Northern Iowa def. San Diego, 17-3

Austin Peay def. Furman, 42-6

FCS Playoffs Round 2 Schedule

Monmouth vs. (2) James Madison; Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET

Albany vs. (5) Montana State; Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. ET

Illinois State vs. (8) Central Arkansas; Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. ET

Northern Iowa vs. (7) South Dakota State; Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. ET

Austin Peay vs. (4) Sacramento State; Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET

FCS Playoffs Round 1 Recap

Monmouth 44, Holy Cross 27

At 10-2, Monmouth was a big favorite against a Holy Cross team that sneaked into the playoffs at 7-5.

While Holy Cross put up a fight, it was unable to contain Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero, who rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks' 44-27 win.

Holy Cross quarterback Matt Considine threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another, but he was intercepted once and fellow Crusaders quarterback Connor Degenhardt was picked off twice.

Monmouth racked up 502 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers, and those two factors largely ended up deciding the game.

Next week, Monmouth will face an 11-1 James Madison team whose only loss came in the season opener against FBS West Virginia by a 20-13 margin.

Albany 42, Central Connecticut State 14

Freshman quarterback Jeff Undercuffler enjoyed the game of his life in Albany's 42-14 upset win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

Undercuffler threw for 304 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in the victory. He was aided by a pair of 100-yard receivers in Jerah Reeves (134 yards, one touchdown) and Juwan Green (105 yards, two touchdowns) as well.

Central Connecticut State did run for 199 yards as a team, but Albany's quick-strike offense proved too much for the Blue Devils to handle.

The Blue Devils were 11-1 on the season entering Saturday's game with their only loss coming against FBS Eastern Michigan by a 34-29 score.

Albany was just 8-4, but thanks to the win over Central Connecticut State, the Great Danes will take on fifth-seeded Montana State next week.

Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6

Despite attempting just seven passes, Illinois State had its way with Southeast Missouri State in a 24-6 victory Saturday.

The Redbirds leaned on running back James Robinson, who rushed for 297 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries. Overall, Illinois State rushed for 340 yards in the win.

Southeast Missouri State couldn't get much of anything going offensively, and it failed to protect the ball, as quarterback Daniel Santacaterina threw two interceptions. Illinois State also won the time-of-possession battle 36:18-23:42.

Illinois State improved to 9-4 with the win, while the Redhawks fell to 9-4 and were eliminated from the playoffs.

The Redbirds will look to keep their ground game rolling next week when they take on eighth-seeded Central Arkansas in the second round.

Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Northern Iowa led from wire to wire in a 17-3 defensive struggle against San Diego on Saturday, allowing the Panthers to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

While Northern Iowa gained just 268 yards of total offense, it held San Diego to 213 yards and also forced four turnovers. Three of the turnovers were interceptions thrown by quarterback Reid Sinnett.

The biggest interception of all occurred less than two minutes into the game, as defensive lineman Brawntae Wells picked off Sinnett and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

Northern Iowa got just enough out of its offense in the second half to supplement that score, including a seven-yard touchdown run by running back Trevor Allen with less than three minutes remaining to seal the deal.

The 9-4 Panthers will move on to face seventh-seeded South Dakota State in the next round.

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Austin Peay turned in a dominant all-around performance Saturday in beating Furman 42-6 to advance to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Quarterback JaVaughn Craig threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and the Governors also rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns as a team.

The strong showing was not limited to the offensive side of the ball, as Austin Peay held the Paladins to just 227 yards of total offense and also forced three turnovers.

Austin Peay was penalized nine times for 90 yards, which is something that must get cleaned up moving forward, but it did not have much of an impact on Saturday's game.

Austin Peay will have an opportunity to play for a quarterfinal berth next week when it faces fourth-seeded Sacramento State.