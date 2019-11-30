FA Cup 2019: 2nd-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday Fixtures

Luke Walker/Getty Images

Non-league side AFC Fylde beat Kingstonian 2-0 on Saturday to book their place in the third round of the 2019 FA Cup.

League One's Portsmouth needed a stoppage-time winner from Brett Pitman to end Altrincham's FA Cup dreams at Fratton Park.

Elsewhere, Cheltenham Town were beaten 3-1 at home by Port Vale, while Burton Albion overcame Oldham Athletic and Shrewsbury Town saw off Mansfield Town.

Oxford United knocked out Walsall on their way to the third round thanks to a late James Henry goal, but Forest Green Rovers and Carlisle United will have to replay after a 2-2 draw.

Saturday's final second round fixture also ended all square. Substitute Marcus Barnes earned National League side Eastleigh a draw against League Two's Crewe Alexandra.

Saturday's Results

Cheltenham 1-3 Port Vale

Forest Green Rovers 2-2 Carlisle United

Kingstonian 0-2 AFC Fylde

Oldham Athletic 0-1 Burton Albion

Portsmouth 2-1 Altrincham

Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Mansfield Town

Walsall 0-1 Oxford United

Eastleigh 1-1 Crewe

Updated Schedule

Sunday, December 1

Blackpool vs. Maidstone United, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth Argyle, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Coventry City vs. Ipswich Town, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Crawley Town vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Exeter City vs. Hartlepool United, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Gillingham vs. Doncaster Rovers, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Northampton Town vs. Notts County, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Peterborough United vs. Dover Athletic, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Rochdale vs. Boston United, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Tranmere Rovers vs. Chichester City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Monday, December 2

Solihull Moors vs. Rotherham United, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday Recap

AFC Fylde kept their FA Cup dreams alive with a win at Kingstonian that sends the Coasters into the third round for the first time in their history:

Jordan Williams rifled home the opener from the edge of the box on nine minutes from a corner and added a second from close range in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Portsmouth had to work hard for their victory over National League North side Altrincham on the south coast.

Ben Close volleyed home a fine opening goal for the hosts, but Altrincham thought they had forced a replay when Josh Hancock equalised from the penalty spot on 84 minutes.



Christian Burgess was penalised for a foul on Jordan Hulme, and Hancock powered his spot-kick past goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Pitman then broke the visitors' hearts by stooping to head the winner in the last minute of stoppage time to seal Pompey's place in the third round:

Eastleigh will also go into the hat for the next round after managing to hold Crewe.

Owen Dale had put the visitors ahead in the first half, but they were pegged back when Barnes tapped home moments after coming on:

The hosts were good value for the draw in a strong display, although Crewe could have won it late on when Daniel Powell's effort hit the woodwork.

Shrewsbury Town also managed to win despite playing the last half hour with only 10 men. Captain Ollie Norburn saw red on 60 minutes, but Mansfield could not make the most of their man advantage.

Josh Laurent netted the opener from close range after Daniel Udoh's shot was blocked, and Shrewsbury sealed the win in stoppage time when Brad Walker was sent clear and rounded the goalkeeper.