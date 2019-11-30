De Bruyne, Mahrez and Notable Stats for Manchester City from November

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez were the stars in what turned out to be a trying month for Manchester City in the Premier League.

The defending champions took seven points from 12 in November following Saturday's 2-2 draw away to Newcastle United. Earlier in the month, City were forced to scrap for narrow wins over Southampton and Chelsea. De Bruyne and Mahrez were on the scoresheet against the latter before the stalemate against the Magpies.

Yet the standout result of the month was a negative one for the Citizens, who lost 3-1 to title rivals Liverpool at Anfield. It's one reason City trail the Reds by eight points, and Liverpool could stretch the gap to 11 points if they beat Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The other reason is injuries catching up with Pep Guardiola's squad. November was the month absences in defence were most keenly felt, with City conceding at least one goal in six-straight games in all competitions, which is perhaps the most revealing of the team's statistics from this period.

Fernandinho did his best to cover for Aymeric Laporte as a makeshift centre-back, but the brilliance of De Bruyne and Mahrez in forward areas kept City competitive.

Manchester City Statistical Leaders in Premier League (Per the league's official website)

Goals: Sergio Aguero 9, Raheem Sterling 8, Bernardo Silva 5, Kevin De Bruyne 4, Riyad Mahrez 3

Assists: Kevin De Bruyne 9, David Silva 5, Riyad Mahrez 3

Passes: Rodrigo 790, Fernandinho 731, Kyle Walker 720, Kevin De Bruyne 661, David Silva 600

De Bruyne Excels

4 starts, 2 goals

15 total shots

Highest Pass Success Percentage: 84 vs. Southampton

De Bruyne's only notable statistics were the equaliser against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on November 23 and his wonder goal at St James' Park. Yet those finishes don't come close to telling the full story about the Belgian's influence during the month.

He's been City's creative heartbeat while David Silva missed time with injury. De Bruyne kept himself busy in the final third, driving City's high press and making smart use of possession whenever the ball came his way.

While he couldn't see his team over the line against Newcastle, De Bruyne's spectacular, long-range strike at least secured a point.

His fourth goal of the league campaign cemented De Bruyne's status among a select group of players who have been productive both creating and converting chances in England's top flight this season.

Those numbers would be even better had it not been for the profligacy of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling at Anfield. De Bruyne created excellent chances for both, including a first-half header for Sterling and what should have been a tap-in for Aguero after the break, but was denied assists by inexplicable misses.

De Bruyne, like City as a whole, will enjoy more productive months this season. Yet his November form deserves a mention for the way he endeavoured to keep a depleted team ticking over under difficult circumstances.

Mahrez Takes His Chance

2 starts, 1 goal

5 shots

Highest Pass Success Percentage: 90 vs. Chelsea

Mahrez couldn't find his groove against Newcastle, but the Algerian wing wizard bailed City out of trouble at a critical time with his masterclass against Chelsea. The Citizens were still smarting from defeat on Merseyside and in the midst of being outplayed by the Blues.

Uncharacteristically losing the possession battle left City reliant on individual magic. De Bruyne got them going, but it was Mahrez who turned on the style in key moments.

His flurry of activity in the danger areas of the pitch provided yet another reminder of why the former Leicester City star should start more often. When Guardiola gives him a chance, Mahrez usually seizes it.

With Aguero joining a list of casualties that still features Leroy Sane, Mahrez surely has a key role to play during December. His mercurial talents may yet keep City relevant in this title race.

City will remain a threat as long as players as gifted as De Bruyne and Mahrez direct things in attack, but the bigger challenge for Guardiola involves finding a way to fortify a defence becoming increasingly vulnerable with each game.

Unless otherwise stated, stats per WhoScored.com.