Cowboys News: Stephen Jones Says DAL Sticking with Brett Maher Despite Misses

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Brett Maher #2 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 37-18. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Despite a poor showing in Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys will keep kicker Brett Maher

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota), Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said they don't intend to make a change on special teams: "We have confidence in Maher. We are going to stick with him."

       

