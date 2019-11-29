Cowboys News: Stephen Jones Says DAL Sticking with Brett Maher Despite Misses

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Despite a poor showing in Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys will keep kicker Brett Maher.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota), Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said they don't intend to make a change on special teams: "We have confidence in Maher. We are going to stick with him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.