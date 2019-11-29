Numerous Arkansas Players, Coaches Out vs. Missouri Due to Mumps Outbreak

Gareth Patterson/Associated Press

A mumps outbreak will reportedly cause a number of Arkansas Razorbacks football players and coaches to miss Friday's game against the Missouri Tigers.

According to John R. Nabors of ESPN Arkansas, "around 15 or so Razorback players and a few coaches" were expected to be held out due to the illness.

It hasn't yet been revealed which players and coaches will miss the 2-9 Razorbacks' season finale, which has a kickoff time of 2:30 p.m ET.

