Numerous Arkansas Players, Coaches Out vs. Missouri Due to Mumps Outbreak

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

Two Arkansas defensive players walk onto the field holding their helmets before a preseason NCAA college football practice at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Gareth Patterson/Associated Press

A mumps outbreak will reportedly cause a number of Arkansas Razorbacks football players and coaches to miss Friday's game against the Missouri Tigers.

According to John R. Nabors of ESPN Arkansas, "around 15 or so Razorback players and a few coaches" were expected to be held out due to the illness.

It hasn't yet been revealed which players and coaches will miss the 2-9 Razorbacks' season finale, which has a kickoff time of 2:30 p.m ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

