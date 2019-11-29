Bills' Cole Beasley Throws Shade at Cowboys After Big Performance in Return

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cole Beasley savored his return to North Texas as the Buffalo Bills beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 on Thanksgiving.

Beasley caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. His 25-yard grab in the second quarter helped tie the game.

"I'm just glad I'm in a place coaches believe in me, teammates believe in me and they give me opportunities to do what I do," he said after the game, per ESPN.com's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "I was telling everybody before the game, I'm just glad I'm on this side while we're here."

Beasley, a Houston native who played at SMU before he entered the league, played seven years with the Cowboys and then signed a four-year, $29 million deal with the Bills in the offseason.

While avoiding throwing too much shade at his old team in the buildup to the game, he later acknowledged he carried a chip on his shoulder.

"I feel like I was disrespected a little bit when I played there," Beasley said, per the Dallas Morning News' Angel Franco. "But even today I thought that they should've put more attention on me, but they let me play and I appreciate them for it."

The 30-year-old is on pace to enjoy his best season. His five receiving touchdowns tie his previous best, and his 52.9 receiving yards per game are narrowly ahead of the mark he had in 2016 (52.1), when he finished with a personal-best 833 yards.

Beasley might end up laughing all the way to the postseason too. The Bills are 2.5 games up on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC's first wild-card spot, while the Cowboys' lead in the NFC East title race dwindled to 0.5 games on the Philadelphia Eagles.