Jerry Jones Calls Cowboys' Loss 'a Downer,' Confirms Jason Garrett Won't Be Fired

Elsa/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys won't make a coaching change despite suffering a 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

Team owner Jerry Jones spoke to reporters after the game and addressed head coach Jason Garrett's status. Jones said Garrett will finish the season and added he thought a move would jeopardize the team's postseason chances.

Jones said, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams via Twitter, "This is certainly a downer but if I thought butting their helmets with me head would help I would do it."



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday the Cowboys planned to let Garrett see out the remainder of his contract "no matter what."

The report came after Jones' not-so-subtle criticism of the coaching in Dallas' 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 12. For the team deliver a performance like it did Thursday seemingly heaped more pressure on Garrett—if not from Jones, then from people outside the franchise.

Jones' levelheaded response to queries about Garrett contrasted with how some Cowboys players responded to Thursday's game.

Dallas (6-6) has four regular-season games left, so it's easy to understand Jones' position. The team has come this far with Garrett, and his ouster would leave his successor in a difficult spot. Making any significant changes to the scheme would basically be unfeasible.

Having said that, the Philadelphia Eagles can tie the Cowboys for the best record in the NFC East with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Cowboys have a win over the Eagles, with the teams set to meet in Week 16.

As risky as firing Garrett might be, maintaining the status quo offers no guarantees either.