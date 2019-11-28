Texas A&M Received $1.3M in 1st Year Allowing Alcohol Sales at Kyle Field

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the exterior of Kyle Field before the start of the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals game at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Money wasn't an issue for Texas A&M athletics before, and permitting the sale of alcohol at football games has helped the Aggies further pad their already sizable bank account.

The SEC lifted the ban on alcohol sales in May, with Texas A&M working quickly to prepare Kyle Field for the change. According to KBTX's Hope Barnett, the move helped the school earn around $1.3 million in total revenue, which is split with its concessions partner.

To put that in perspective, it's enough to cover a little over 17 percent of Jimbo Fisher's $7.5 million salary.

Per Barnett, athletic director Ross Bjork said selling alcohol helped improve the fan experience and didn't lead to a rise in crowd problems.

"I think Aggies always want to do things the right way," he said. "We did not see an incremental increase; in fact, at some games, there were actually less compared to some games in the past with a similar crowd."

Barnett reported A&M is planning to have alcohol available for purchase at basketball, baseball and softball games.

The Aggies had their final home football game Nov. 16, beating South Carolina 30-6.  

