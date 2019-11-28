Nets' Kyrie Irving to Miss 2nd Game vs. Celtics in a Row with Shoulder Injury

Bart Young/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving will miss another opportunity to face off with his former team.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard will be absent for Friday's home game against the Boston Celtics as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Irving didn't play in the Nets' 121-110 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, but that didn't stop Boston fans from targeting the six-time All-Star.

He addressed the situation on Instagram.

This will be the eighth straight game that Irving has missed. His last appearance was Nov. 14, when Brooklyn lost 101-93 to the Denver Nuggets.

Irving's durability was one of the bigger question marks when the Nets signed him to a four-year, $136.5 million deal. Following the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season—when he missed 15 games—he appeared in 70-plus games three times over seven years.

The New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield spoke to a medical expert who said surgery might have to be an option if continued rest is unable to lessen the pain in Irving's shoulder.

That's obviously the worst-case scenario, but the odds of it becoming a reality increase the longer he's out of action.