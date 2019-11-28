Warriors' Steve Kerr Jokes After Bloodying His Hand Breaking Clipboard

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr walks off the court following their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is no stranger to breaking clipboards on the sideline, but the clipboard fought back Wednesday. 

During the fourth quarter of the team's 104-90 victory against the Chicago Bulls, Kerr cut his hand while breaking a clipboard, leaving him bloodied.

"It's a mere flesh wound," Kerr said after the game, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I broke a clipboard. It's one of two. I'm allotted two [broken clipboards] a year. This was No. 1. It always cuts [my hand] in the same place. This was a little deeper one. I was a little more upset."

As for his status moving forward, the Warriors coach showed he still had a sense of humor.

"I'm day-to-day at this point," Kerr joked. "No stitches yet, but we'll see [Thursday]. There was blood on the clipboard. Maybe that should be the headline for your story."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

