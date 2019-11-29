ESPN College Gameday 2019: Week 14 Location Hosts, TV Schedule and Predictions

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

The ESPN College GameDay crew sticks with the Big Ten in Week 14 to take in the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers and No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

This comes after a stop in the conference last time out to watch Ohio State take down Penn State 28-17. But Saturday, the other half of the Big Ten title game materializes once a winner emerges.

Were this a normal year, Saturday's game would merely be for the Paul Bunyan Axe. The historic rivalry isn't dull by any means, but the big conference implications and potential College Football Playoff consequences swinging in the balance take things to another level.

Here's the viewing info for the preview show featuring Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard, as well as a look at the game.

College GameDay Week 14 Info

Date: Saturday, November 30

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 3:30.

Location: TCF Bank Stadium



Watch: ABC



Live Stream: ESPN+

Preview

A trip to the Big Ten title game on December 7 in Indianapolis awaits the winner here.

But this meeting goes so far beyond simple conference title implications. The CFP is still in play, too, and try not to forget the bad blood between these two in what is a must-see rivalry.

This is especially the case with Minnesota upsetting Wisconsin last year. And upset is the right word considering Wisconsin had previously won 14 straight in the series. The Badgers aren't thrilled about it, to say the least.

"The axe is symbolic, and it's awesome to be part of a rivalry such as this," Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN.com). "It's a symbol of who won that year. Our guys know the history of this rivalry and understand what's in it for this year. The biggest thing that matters is that they focus on playing the game."

Call it extra motivation for the road team, as if a chance at revenge against Ohio State wasn't enough. One of the Badgers' two losses on the season came at the hands of the Buckeyes on October 26, a 38-7 dud in which Wisconsin could only muster 83 rushing yards on a 2.4 average, leading to a 4-of-13 mark on third downs and just 191 total yards.

Throttled might be the best word to describe that performance. Otherwise, the Badgers pride themselves on the ground game, which behind an elite line has piled on 2,754 yards and 31 scores on a per-carry average of 5.5. Jonathan Taylor leads the charge with 1,685, 18 and 6.5, respectively.

Minnesota is a bit flashier in the offensive department. The Golden Gophers have lost just one game on the season, a 23-19 loss to then-No. 20 Iowa just two games ago. The high-flying attack averages 35.9 points per game, which is just a hair above Wisconsin's mark.

Under center, Tanner Morgan has completed 67.9 percent of his passes with 26 touchdowns against five interceptions. Not only has Rodney Smith rushed for 1,000-plus yards, two receivers—Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman—have accomplished the same through the air. Both of those receiving targets have tallied 10 touchdowns each.

Perhaps an interesting note about the game is Minnesota's perspective on the long-term outlook. This is the first time ESPN's flagship show has come to town for a reason. Last year's win over Wisconsin snapped a miserable streak.

Saturday's game is important, yes, but head coach P.J. Fleck has been measured in his approach:

In the more immediate, this one has the feel of a game where the first team to impose its style could emerge the winner.

And for Fleck and the hosts, it sure wouldn't hurt to make it two in a row over a hated rival.

Prediction

It's hard not to like Minnesota here.

Some of that has to do with the surging nature of the program itself. The home-field advantage is a bonus.

But a large chunk of it stems from Wisconsin's struggles lately. Dropping two games in October, regardless of opposition, isn't a great look. Losing to Ohio State is fine, but 6-5 Iowa, not so much. When the Badgers can't dominate on the ground things get dicey, as quarterback Jack Coan simply can't do it on his own.

Look for Minnesota to be up to task emotionally after getting over the proverbial hump last year. An early strike for a lead changes the game flow in a favorable manner for the hosts.

Prediction: Golden Gophers 28, Wisconsin 24