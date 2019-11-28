Lakers' LeBron James Becomes 4th Player Ever to Score 33,000 Points

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs up the court against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 27, 2019 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Add another accomplishment to LeBron James' illustrious resume.

James became the fourth player in NBA history to score 33,000 career points during Wednesday's 114-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. There is a Los Angeles Lakers flavor to the top four scorers, as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant are the only other players to reach the milestone:

James reached the 33,000-point club with a contested three-pointer in crunch time during the fourth quarter:

As if there was any doubting James' status in league history, he is ahead of Michael Jordan (fifth) and chasing three of the greatest to ever lace them up in the NBA. Bryant is well within his sights, which will set up an interesting dynamic with Lakers fans who idolized Kobe and now find themselves cheering for the King.

James is already a three-time champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time league MVP, 15-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Defensive selection and 15-time All-Star who has little left to accomplish at this point of his career.

Rather than winding down entering the twilight of a legendary career, he is focused on getting better.

"I just want to be able to not have any weaknesses," he told reporters following Monday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.

It is hard to find any, and one of the league's best scorers, passers, leaders and champions joined elite company in another category on Wednesday.

Related

    Kendrick Nunn: I'm Rookie of the Year

    Heat guard 'definitely' feels confident about his chances of winning this season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kendrick Nunn: I'm Rookie of the Year

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Gave AD Advice Ahead of Return to NOLA

    'I know what it's like going into a situation where you would call home'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Gave AD Advice Ahead of Return to NOLA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Is Becoming the Leader He Needs to Be

    'Misunderstood' Kyrie has a newfound happiness in BKN

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Is Becoming the Leader He Needs to Be

    Michael Scotto
    via Bleacher Report

    B.I.: ‘F--k, Man. This Isn’t Me’

    Brandon Ingram ‘lost joy’ in LA struggling with mental and physical health but finally feels the love playing in NOLA ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B.I.: ‘F--k, Man. This Isn’t Me’

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report