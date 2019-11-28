Lakers' LeBron James Becomes 4th Player Ever to Score 33,000 Points

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Add another accomplishment to LeBron James' illustrious resume.

James became the fourth player in NBA history to score 33,000 career points during Wednesday's 114-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. There is a Los Angeles Lakers flavor to the top four scorers, as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant are the only other players to reach the milestone:

James reached the 33,000-point club with a contested three-pointer in crunch time during the fourth quarter:

As if there was any doubting James' status in league history, he is ahead of Michael Jordan (fifth) and chasing three of the greatest to ever lace them up in the NBA. Bryant is well within his sights, which will set up an interesting dynamic with Lakers fans who idolized Kobe and now find themselves cheering for the King.

James is already a three-time champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time league MVP, 15-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Defensive selection and 15-time All-Star who has little left to accomplish at this point of his career.

Rather than winding down entering the twilight of a legendary career, he is focused on getting better.

"I just want to be able to not have any weaknesses," he told reporters following Monday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.

It is hard to find any, and one of the league's best scorers, passers, leaders and champions joined elite company in another category on Wednesday.