B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 14
- Who wins each of the two Big Ten games featuring a pair of Top 15 teams?
- Will the Iron Bowl or Bedlam shake up our College Football Playoff outlook?
- How are things going to shake out among the top Group of Five teams?
- And does Anthony Gordon have his typical onslaught of passing yards in the Apple Cup?
Every game matters in college football, but the final week of the regular season always packs a little extra punch.
Maybe it's because the stakes are more definite than they were for the first three months, or perhaps it's just because this week is always jam-packed with the biggest rivalries. Either way, it's usually a good plan to fill up on turkey on Thursday before hibernating on the couch watching as much college football as possible on Friday and Saturday.
Three of the 10 spots in Power Five conference championships are still up for grabs, including the colossal Big Ten West battle between No. 8 Minnesota and No. 12 Wisconsin. The winner of that game gets to face No. 1 Ohio State next week and might still be able to crash the Top Four.
We've also got "The Game," the Iron Bowl and Bedlam each playing a significant role in what the playoff and the New Year's Six bowls situation will be.
To help you figure out what to expect in Week 14, David Kenyon, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard joined forces to offer predictions on the hottest questions, such as:
No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota: Who You Got Winning the Big Ten West?
David Kenyon
My head says Wisconsin, but my gut keeps shouting Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are capable of slowing down (not stopping) Jonathan Taylor enough to give their offense a good opportunity. Tanner Morgan's efficiency combined with a suddenly permeable Wisconsin secondary propels Minnesota to a win.
Kerry Miller
I purchased my ticket for the Minnesota bandwagon before the season even began. Look: I have the receipt. So if you think I'm about to jump ship—or jump boat, I suppose—you couldn't be more wrong. The Golden Gophers get the job done thanks to an offense that has gained at least 420 yards in eight consecutive games and a defensive front seven that has been a lot better against the run than most people seem to realize. Taylor won't get shut out or anything, but Minnesota slows him down just enough and scores just enough to win 34-31.
Joel Reuter
Are we at least all in agreement that Paul Bunyan's Axe is the coolest rivalry trophy? With a mix of snow and rain in the forecast, this could quickly turn into a sloppy, ground-and-pound game. That's a significant advantage for Wisconsin, who can ride Taylor for 30-plus carries while leaning on the ninth-best rush defense in FBS. Wisconsin 27, Minnesota 21.
Brad Shepard
I said earlier this year I wouldn't doubt the Gophers again, and I'm sticking to that...in the regular season, at least. I was wrong about the Iowa game, and these Badgers are on par with Kirk Ferentz's team. But I like Minnesota getting the job done at home. With Tanner Morgan healthy a week ago, the Gophers were crisp offensively, and I don't buy into them being overrated. This team isn't good enough to hang with Ohio State, but it is good enough to beat the Badgers at home. I'll go Golden Gophers 24-20.
Will Alabama Win the Iron Bowl to Keep Its Slim Playoff Hopes Alive?
David Kenyon
I'm sticking to the same thing I've said all season: This is a huge ask for Bo Nix. Against three ranked SEC teams, the freshman is averaging 4.9 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Auburn's defense keeps it close, but Alabama survives.
Kerry Miller
I have no faith in Auburn's offense. Or perhaps I should say I have complete faith that Auburn's offense won't show up against a competent opponent. In five games against teams that currently have a losing record, Auburn has averaged 551 total yards and 46.8 points. In six games against bowl-eligible opponents, though, the Tigers have yet to hit 400 total yards or 30 points. And that's not going to cut it against Alabama, even without Tua Tagovailoa. Alabama's defense causes problems for Bo Nix while Najee Harris and Co. lead the charge to a 27-17 victory.
Joel Reuter
As much as people will talk about Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, the story of this game is going to be running back Najee Harris against a stout Auburn rush defense. Over his last six games, Harris has 605 rushing yards, 174 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns. All he needs to do is keep the Tigers defense honest, and that will open things up for Jones and the Crimson Tide's dynamic stable of receivers. Alabama 28, Auburn 20.
Brad Shepard
No. I was at this game two years ago when the Tigers confused Jalen Hurts and made things difficult on Alabama's offense, and that's going to happen again with Mac Jones at the helm. Auburn will slow the Crimson Tide down because of its elite defense, but can Nix make enough plays to win? This Tide defense has been decimated by injuries, and it isn't as good as it usually is. With Tagovailoa out, there's no mystique anymore. War Eagle gets it done at home, 27-23.
Will Oklahoma Stay in the CFP Conversation by Emerging Victorious from Bedlam?
David Kenyon
I struggled with this matchup more than anticipated. I should know better than to doubt the experts in the desert, but Oklahoma favored by nearly two touchdowns is surprising to me. Oklahoma's relentless nature prevents me from picking an upset, but Oklahoma State has seemingly figured out its turnover problems. If that trend remains true, the Pokes are going to give OU a 60-minute fight.
Kerry Miller
It's almost as if Oklahoma has been preparing for this game for the past month, consistently playing in nail-biters despite accumulating roughly 500 yards of total offense in each game. The Sooners will need more than that to win Bedlam, though, and I think they get it. Oklahoma has won four straight in this rivalry with Heisman-worthy quarterbacks piloting high-powered offenses, and that streak continues. Jalen Hurts reminds the world that he still belongs in the running for the stiff-armed trophy by carrying the Sooners to a 42-38 win.
Joel Reuter
The Sooners easily could have lost to Iowa State (late turnover) and Baylor (25-point comeback), and they have an ugly minus-10 turnover margin the last seven games. Play with fire enough times, you're going to get burned. The Cowboys have the nation's leading rusher in Chuba Hubbard (1,832 yards, 20 TD) and a rush defense that has stepped up big as of late with 1.4 yards per carry allowed the past two games. Upset time. Oklahoma State 42, Oklahoma 34.
Brad Shepard
Two weeks ago, I'd have thought this game was going to be extremely close and may have even give the edge to the Cowboys. That was before Spencer Sanders got hurt. In the past six quarters, the Sooners defense seems to have settled down, and I'm not sure Dru Brown can do enough through the air to keep up with the pinball offense from Lincoln Riley. Chuba Hubbard is going to be a problem, though. This game will be close for a while, but OU will pull away late and win by double digits.
Does Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Finally Win 'The Game?'
David Kenyon
A friend told me this week, "I hate that Michigan has given me false hope again." The Buckeyes are the better team. The offense is more consistent. The defense has thrived all season. Despite the Wolverines' very real and very impressive progression lately, give me Ohio State.
Kerry Miller
No, and it won't even be close. That's not a slight against Michigan, which has spent the past 4.5 games finally looking like the CFP contender we were expecting in the preseason. It's just that Ohio State seems unstoppable. The Buckeyes dealt with a bunch of bad breaks in last week's game against No. 8 Penn State, and they still won by double figures. It was the first time all season that they were challenged and they barely flinched. They won't blow this game either. Ohio State 35-13.
Joel Reuter
The Wolverines are playing well right now, outscoring opponents 166-45 since losing a close game to Penn State. That said, this Ohio State team is operating on a different level. Even with an improved Shea Patterson under center and a defense that is capable of at least slowing down Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins, it would take a perfect game to pull off the upset. The Buckeyes' stacked defense won't let that happen. Ohio State 34, Michigan 21.
Brad Shepard
Absolutely not. Ohio State is going to win this game by double digits, even though the game is in Ann Arbor. I like the way Patterson and his receivers are playing lately, but the Buckeyes have the weapons on the back end of the defense to limit that. Factor in Chase Young, and Michigan is going to have issues producing points. I do believe the game will be closer than a year ago, but OSU will add a tack-on touchdown late and win 34-23.
How Do the 4 Ranked Group of Five Teams Fare on Friday Night?
David Kenyon
Memphis will probably start slowly against a well-prepared Cincinnati defense, but the Bearcats' limitations on offense are too glaring to ignore on the road. Boise State shouldn't have much trouble at Colorado State, though the Rams can at least score enough to make it interesting. And App State rolls over an inconsistent Troy team.
Kerry Miller
Appalachian State (at Troy) and Boise State (at Colorado State) should both win by multiple touchdowns in games that won't do much for their respective resumes. That leaves us with the big Memphis vs. Cincinnati clash for AAC and Group of Five supremacy. The Bearcats are billed as a defensive team, but they also gave up 43 points to a 4-7 East Carolina team earlier this month, and the Tigers offense has been a juggernaut all season. If Cincinnati falls behind early, which is very possible, it is not built to play from behind. Memphis 35, Cincinnati 21.
Brad Shepard
It will be hard for Cincinnati to travel to Memphis and come up with a win in the Liberty Bowl. It's going to be a fun clash of styles, but, ultimately, I think the Tigers have too much offense, and Luke Fickell's team has scuffled trying to score lately. Appalachian State will win at Troy. And Colorado State doesn't have the octane it once had, so I don't expect Boise State will have much trouble with it, either.
Any Unexpected Scares Among Clemson, Georgia or Penn State?
David Kenyon
Let me first say that including Penn State is hilarious and lovable. If the Nittany Lions defense posts a zero, Rutgers will set a dubious record for most shutout losses in a season (at least since 2000). But no, none of these games will be interesting. Clemson has something to prove after giving up 600 yards to South Carolina last season, and Georgia's defense is simply too good for Georgia Tech to handle.
Kerry Miller
Rutgers hasn't come close to winning a conference game this season, and that's not going to change against Penn State. Georgia Tech will be similarly overmatched against Georgia. In theory, Clemson should dismantle South Carolina, but it's impossible to forget that the Gamecocks handed Georgia its only loss of the season. They also hung around with Florida and played a good Appalachian State team tough. The Tigers will win by a couple scores, but the Gamecocks will stay close early and cover a 27.5-point spread.
Brad Shepard
I don't see it. Clemson is playing excellent football now after sputtering through the first quarter of the season. South Carolina is in no-man's land with Will Muschamp's contract situation, and the Gamecocks don't have the firepower to muster a fight. I'll be interested to see what happens with Muschamp if and when they get blown out. Georgia plays Georgia Tech, and Penn State plays Rutgers, so that says all you need to hear. Neither of those opponents can score enough points to compete.
Will There Be Overtime(s) in This Year's Texas A&M-LSU Showdown?
David Kenyon
No, LSU should pull ahead early and hold a comfortable lead throughout the contest. The Aggies may be productive when trailing in the fourth quarter—because that's a regular sight from Jimbo Fisher-coached teams—but the late touchdowns will simply make it a two-score game.
Kerry Miller
As much as we would all love another seven-overtime epic, I just don't see it happening this time around. If nothing else, Texas A&M is battle-tested, having already played Clemson, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia. Meanwhile, the LSU defense has been far from dominant, which should open the door for the Aggies to hang around. The Tigers will be slowed but not stopped, and they'll pull away late in a game that is closer than the final score will indicate.
Brad Shepard
Last year's game was one of the most fun showdowns I've ever seen. I'll never forget it. This season will not be the same. Yes, Texas A&M kept things close a week ago against Georgia, but the Bulldogs are awful offensively, despite being in line for a College Football Playoff berth if the season ended today. The Aggies can't keep up with Joe Burrow and Co., and though they'll slow the Tigers down a little, it's still going to be one-sided. I like LSU 37-24.
Over/Under 399.5 Passing Yards for Washington State QB Anthony Gordon?
David Kenyon
Though a three-game skid knocked Washington State off the national radar, Anthony Gordon is still a first-team (stats) All-American with nine 400-yard games this season. I like fun. This result doesn't matter beyond whether the Cougs can break a six-game skid in the Apple Cup. But I'll take the over on Gordon's yardage in a Washington State win.
Kerry Miller
Why are we talking about Anthony Gordon? Well, because the Washington State signal-caller leads the nation with 4,920 passing yards, a whopping 906 yards ahead of second-ranked Joe Burrow. He's gone over 400 in each of his last four games and nine times on the year, including a 606-yard, six-touchdown performance against Oregon State last week. This week's opponent, Washington, is average against the pass, and that won't stop Gordon from once again eclipsing the 400-yard mark.
Brad Shepard
Over. This Washington team is bad, and it's gotten worse as the season has matured. If Steven Montez was able to throw for 223 yards in a win over Washington one week ago, you have to think Gordon will come close to doubling that, considering Mike Leach isn't even going to pretend to run the ball. Wazzu is going to throw all over the young secondary and win the Apple Cup. I can't believe the Cougars are the underdogs.