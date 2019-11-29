B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 14

0 of 8

Every game matters in college football, but the final week of the regular season always packs a little extra punch.

Maybe it's because the stakes are more definite than they were for the first three months, or perhaps it's just because this week is always jam-packed with the biggest rivalries. Either way, it's usually a good plan to fill up on turkey on Thursday before hibernating on the couch watching as much college football as possible on Friday and Saturday.

Three of the 10 spots in Power Five conference championships are still up for grabs, including the colossal Big Ten West battle between No. 8 Minnesota and No. 12 Wisconsin. The winner of that game gets to face No. 1 Ohio State next week and might still be able to crash the Top Four.

We've also got "The Game," the Iron Bowl and Bedlam each playing a significant role in what the playoff and the New Year's Six bowls situation will be.

To help you figure out what to expect in Week 14, David Kenyon, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard joined forces to offer predictions on the hottest questions, such as:

Who wins each of the two Big Ten games featuring a pair of Top 15 teams?

Will the Iron Bowl or Bedlam shake up our College Football Playoff outlook?

How are things going to shake out among the top Group of Five teams?

And does Anthony Gordon have his typical onslaught of passing yards in the Apple Cup?

Our experts are on the case.