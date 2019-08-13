Under-the-Radar College Football Teams That Could Become Surprise Contenders

2 of 8

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Coaches Poll: 15

Championship Odds: 75-1

If you're looking to place a substantial bet on just one of these under-the-radar teams to reach the College Football Playoff, the smart money is on Utah.

If you neglected to pay any mind to this team until last year's Pac-12 Championship Game and subsequent performance in the Holiday Bowl, don't let those poor showings on offense fool you.

The Utes scored at least 40 points in each game in October prior to losing quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss to injury. And with that duo (as well as top wide receivers Britain Covey and Jaylen Dixon) returning in 2019, they should be more than capable of scoring in bunches again.

They should also be among the Pac-12's best on defense, albeit maybe not as good as initially projected.

They lost linebackers Cody Barton and Chase Hansen as graduates and attempted to replace them via the transfer portal with Manny Bowen (Penn State) and Mique Juarez (UCLA). However, Bowen abruptly retired to pursue business opportunities right before the start of fall camp, and Juarez won't be available until 2020 while he finishes his degree at UCLA. Utah usually only plays two linebackers in its defensive scheme, but that looks like a potential point of weakness now.

Fortunately for the Utes, the D-line is loaded with Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu and John Penisini leading that charge. A secondary anchored by Julian Blackmon and Jaylon Johnson should also be solid. It might not be one of the best defenses in the nation, but it should be the top one in the Pac-12 South.

Frankly, Utah's biggest concern is needing to replace kicker Matt Gay and punter Mitch Wishnowsky. There were a combined total of four kickers and punters selected in the 2019 NFL draft, and Utah was responsible for two of them. It's not hard to imagine special teams becoming an issue this season.

But after a presumed 3-0 nonconference start against BYU, Northern Illinois and Idaho State, the Utes still look like the clear favorite to win their division. Maybe they lose at USC or at Washington, but a 12-1 record punctuated by a Pac-12 championship isn't far-fetched and would put them in the playoff hunt.