Video: Celtics Fans Chant 'Kyrie Sucks' During Nets' 1st Visit Since Boston Exit

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) watces from the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in New York. The Pacers defeatged the Nets 118-108. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving may not have been at TD Garden for Wednesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, but that didn't stop the home crowd from voicing its displeasure with the star point guard. 

In the first quarter of Wednesday's game, fans broke into a "Kyrie sucks" chant:

Irving was unable to suit up due to a right shoulder impingement that has kept him out for the last seven games. The six-time All-Star didn't even make the trip to Boston as he continues to rehab the injury. 

This was the Nets' first visit to Boston this season. Irving left the Celtics in the offseason following a two-year stint with the organization. That move came after a tumultuous 2018-19 campaign more notable for friction between Irving, his Boston teammates and the organization than anything that happened on the court.

Even though the Celtics seem to have come out ahead—their 12-4 record is tied for the second-best in the Eastern Conference—fans in Boston don't sound like they are ready to forgive Irving. 

Related

    Kemba Walker (Neck) Back vs. Nets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kemba Walker (Neck) Back vs. Nets

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kendrick Nunn: I'm Rookie of the Year

    Heat guard 'definitely' feels confident about his chances of winning this season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kendrick Nunn: I'm Rookie of the Year

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Gave AD Advice Ahead of Return to NOLA

    'I know what it's like going into a situation where you would call home'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Gave AD Advice Ahead of Return to NOLA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Is Becoming the Leader He Needs to Be

    'Misunderstood' Kyrie has a newfound happiness in BKN

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Kyrie Is Becoming the Leader He Needs to Be

    Michael Scotto
    via Bleacher Report