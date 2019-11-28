Lakers Rumors: Latest on Andre Iguodala Trade After Being Linked to Mavericks

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are not-so-patiently holding out for Andre Iguodala, each passing report diminishes the hopes of adding the former NBA Finals MVP.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) reported executives around the league have highlighted the Dallas Mavericks as a potential landing spot for the 35-year-old.

"Executives believe the Mavericks are a team that we should watch when it comes to the Andre Iguodala landing spot," he wrote. "They have a tradable contract in Courtney Lee, and extra second-round picks they could potentially use to get Memphis interested."

Lee's contract is a key to this discussion.

Recently, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Memphis Grizzlies have told NBA teams Iguodala will not receive a buyout. If anyone is going to acquire him—at least as of now—it'll take a trade.

The Lakers are hoping a trade is never executed. Because if one happens, it likely won't be because they completed one.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are untouchable, and Danny Green is a vital piece of the roster since he offers excellent defense and shooting. The only other player with a contract above $5 million, per HoopsHype, is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at $8.1 million.

For the Lakers, finding a way to match Iguodala's $17.2 million salary is practically impossible. Doing so would mean unloading a few depth pieces, and no non-star would replace their impact.

Dallas, on the other hand, could do a straight-up swap involving Lee. Memphis won't rush into a trade, but the Mavs could dangle their two 2020 second-round picks. While a second-rounder isn't always appealing, Dallas holds the Golden State Warriors' selection—and that's trending toward a borderline first-round choice.

So, the big question: Do the Mavericks want Iguodala? Considering the situation, that answer should be yes.

Luka Doncic's All-Star ascension has propelled Dallas to an 11-6 start, and Lee has played just 47 minutes over five appearances. Iguodala could provide his coveted defensive versatility to a roster that would benefit from adding a reliable forward.

The fit is perfectly sound, and the path to acquiring him is clear. No deal appears imminent, but the Lakers will continue sweating out Iguodala's availability and hoping for a buyout.

If that happens, though, it probably won't be until the trade deadline passes in February.

