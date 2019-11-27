Celtics' Kemba Walker Expected to Return from Neck Injury vs. Nets

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are expecting to have Kemba Walker back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Walker will play barring any setbacks with his neck between the Celtics' morning shootaround and the start of the game.

Walker had to be taken off the court on a stretcher during Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets when the crown of his head collided with Marcus Smart's midsection.

The Celtics announced Walker suffered a sprained neck, but he suffered no significant structural damage. The 29-year-old did miss Monday's 103-102 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

"It was a scary moment for myself," Walker said of the injury, via Bontemps. "When I was in the moment it was pretty tough to be in, obviously. I know it was scary for everybody. It was tough, but thank God I'm OK."

Walker joined the Celtics in the offseason when he agreed to a four-year contract worth $141 million. The three-time All-Star leads the team in scoring with 21.1 points per game and ranks second with 4.7 assists per game.

Boston has been among the best teams in the Eastern Conference to start this season. The team is currently tied with the Toronto Raptors atop the Atlantic Division with a 12-4 record entering Wednesday.