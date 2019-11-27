Clay Helton Rumors: 'Industry Sources' Feel USC Leaning Toward HC's Return

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

USC President Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn are reportedly "leaning toward" keeping Trojans head football coach Clay Helton despite concerns from donors and fans about his ability to build a national championship contender.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Folt, who became president of the university in July, has become "comfortable" with Helton and "likes the tone of his leadership," but there's rumblings from industry sources the school's decision-makers could face criticism if no change is made.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.