Clay Helton Rumors: 'Industry Sources' Feel USC Leaning Toward HC's Return

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Clay Helton of the USC Trojans speaks to the media after defeating the UCLA Bruins 52-35 in a game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

USC President Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn are reportedly "leaning toward" keeping Trojans head football coach Clay Helton despite concerns from donors and fans about his ability to build a national championship contender.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Folt, who became president of the university in July, has become "comfortable" with Helton and "likes the tone of his leadership," but there's rumblings from industry sources the school's decision-makers could face criticism if no change is made.

                        

